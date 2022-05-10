One week after they upended their longtime rivals from Huntingtown High School in their lone Southern Maryland Athletic Conference league meeting, the Northern High girls lacrosse team bested the Hurricanes 13-9 on Monday afternoon in the SMAC championship game at Leonardtown.
In the previous meeting between the two teams one week earlier, Northern had broke a 4-4 halftime deadlock by dominating the second half en route to an 11-5 victory over the host Hurricanes. On Monday afternoon at Leonardtown, amid ideal conditions, the rematch between the two clubs played out along almost identical lines as Northern enhanced a modest, one-goal halftime lead when it scored the first five goals of the second half.
Northern's roster is comprised largely of seniors who have already signed their National Letters of Intent to play women's lacrosse in college, but on Monday afternoon it was a pair of sophomores who had the chance to shine. Forward Maddie Matthews and goalie Mairead Fitzgerald both played key roles for the Patriots on opposing ends of the field, especially in the second half.
"I think we came out a little too aggressive in the first half and we got a lot of penalties," Matthews said. "But in the second half I just think we played a lot smarter. We moved the ball around more and then waited for chances. We knew it was going to be another close game with them. I mean, they're always our closest rivals."
"It was really intense, especially in the first half," Fitzgerald said. "We had a lot of penalties and they had a number of free positions. But in the second half, once we got the lead I think we settled down. It definitely helped me once we got the lead."
Huntingtown senior Hannah Schiemer and junior Lily Greenwell were once againt prominent for the Hurricanes, although it was Schiemer who embodied the intense, physical nature of the contest. In a girls game that is often mistaken for highlighting finesse, Schiemer suffered a chipped tooth in the opening minutes of the game.
"When it happened, I thought it was actually a lot worse," Schiemer said. "But when I took off my mouthpiece it was just a small piece missing. We knew it was going to be another physical game with them. It was just like last week. We just didn't make as many plays in the second half."
Northern had limited Huntingtown to one goal in the entire second half of their meeting one week earlier and on Monday the Patriots nearly matched that difficult feat. Leading 8-7 at the half, Northern again emerged from the intermission as the more confident, focused squad and the Patriots got goals from Annie Galarza, Nina Williams, Presleigh Vagnier, Matthews and Mia Halbert to forge a commanding, 13-7, lead before Chloe Zeruto ended Hurricanes' drought with just over five minutes remaining.
"It was another intense game," said Huntingtown girls' lacrosse coach Maggie Pike. "We have seven freshman out there and they have a lot of seniors. This was our rebuilding year. But I think these two games with them will do us good. Now we have to get ready for regionals."