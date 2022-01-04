Northern High School sophomore Connor Young looks for an advantage against Arundel wrestler James Johnson in their 132-pound match at South River High School last week. Young went 2-6 during the two-day tournament, but ended it with a pin over Johnson.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School sophomore wrestler Connor Young prepares for the start of the second round of his final match on Dec. 29 at South River. Young went 2-6 during the two-day event.
During the two days last week of a non-conference tournament at South River High School, the Northern High School wrestling team endured a moderate roller coaster ride that had Patriots' coach John Battle cautiously optimistic. Several of the Patriots' younger grapplers have displayed ample promise.
Northern went 3-1 on the opening day of the tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at South River, only to stumble through an 0-4 outing the following day in Edgewater. In their last match of the two-day event, Northern allowed victory to slip through its grasp when Arundel rallied for a 42-39 victory although the Patriots actually won six of the 11 matches against the Wildcats.
"In these close matches, the guys have to realize that every point counts," Battle said. "We actually went 6-5 [against Arundel] but we had too many guys get pinned or lose by majority decision. Those points make the difference between winning and losing. A lot of guys wrestled well, but we were also missing three keys guys and that hurt us."
Among the youthful group of talented wrestlers that Northern brought to South River was sophomore Connor Young, in his first season of varsity competition with the Patriots since the 2020-2021 slate was nixed by the coronavirus pandemic. Young, who has actually been wrestling competitively since 2015 when he weighed only 76 pounds, went 2-6 while competing at 132 pounds.
"I'm really glad that we're able to have a season," said Young, who also plays travel baseball and intends to try out for the Patriots' team in the spring. "I'm fortunate to have very good coaches at Northern, coach Battle and coach Ledbetter and coach Tony. I've learned so much from them in my first season. They've been great."
Battle, whose team plans to host the annual two-day Patriots Classic this Friday and Saturday, which will include county rival Huntingtown, said he liked what he has seen from Young's progression since the outset of the season. Like the other teams in SMAC, which were unable to compete in winter sports last school year, Northern is looking to overcome lost time through practices and matches.
"Connor's a really great kid and he works hard," Battle said. "All of these guys missed last year, so it's tough to come back right away and be able to compete at a high level. Connor has done well all season He had some very good matches this weekend. He was better than his [2-6] record showed."