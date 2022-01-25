En route to a modest 44-30 victory over Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and longtime county rival Huntingtown High last Thursday evening, the Northern High School wrestling team got a pair of pins from its sibling tandem and also benefited from a trio of forfeits.
Northern junior Conner Hayden (138 pounds) and freshman younger brother Tyler Hayden (152) both recorded first-round pins in the Patriots' victory over Huntingtown, while Dylan Montgomery (106), Nate Newton (195) and Ty Fleming (220) were all awarded forfeit victories. With pins and forfeits each worth six points, those 30 points proved pivotal in the outcome.
"I think we would have been okay if we had to matches in those three weight classes that we won by forfeit," said Northern coach John Battle. "We had five guys get pinned. we have to be able to get off our backs. We won some close matches, but we have to be able to get more falls and avoid the pins."
Huntingtown assistant coach Nate Fowler commended his youthful group for their efforts against Northern. The Hurricanes won only five matches against the Patriots, but Danny Scott (120), Hugo Frazier (160), Stephen Hayden (170), Cameron Rochon (182) and Trent Wilks (285) all recorded pins to make the score seem far more respectable.
"We have a lot of young guys on this team, but they're been improving with every practice," Fowler said. "Even tonight [against Northern] we had some very good matches. Hugo and Trent both were really good and I think they have a chance to do well at SMAC, regionals and states. Stephen Hayden is probably the most improved and he asks all the right questions in practice."
Northern brothers Conner and Tyler Hayden are both members of the Patriots' wrestling team and this spring could both be playing for the Northern boys' lacrosse team together. Conner Hayden recorded a second round pin against Huntingtown's Ty Montgomery and Tyler Hayden pinned the Hurricanes Ryan Short midway through the first round.
"I think the main thing is just being able to wrestle with confidence," said Conner Hayden. "Each week it all comes down to working hard in practice and doing a lot of things right during the matches. It was a good team win against Huntingtown. We always look forward to facing the best competition and there are a lot of good teams in SMAC."
"It really all starts with practice," said Tyler Hayden, who is looking forward to a potential rematch with North Point's Aidan Rivenburg in the SMAC tournament. "We're always really focused and really intense in practice. I'm also really looking forward to the SMAC and region tournaments. I think our team has a really good chance to win both."
Two of the more competitive matches that transpired last Thursday were offered among the lighter weight classes. Northern sophomore Connor Young edged Huntingtown's Luke Johnson 8-3 in their 126-pound match not long after the Patriots' Michael Bronk forged a gritty 15-9 victory over the Hurricanes' Owen Burris in their 113-pound bout.