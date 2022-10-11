While the current football season is now two-thirds complete heading into this weekend and all 14 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams will be bound for the postseason regardless of their win-loss record, this Friday night will perhaps offer the most intriguing collection of matchups prior to the playoff games on the first weekend of November.
Friday, Oct. 14, will feature a stellar lineup of SMAC intra-county clashes as Northern (6-0) hosts Huntingtown (3-3), Patuxent (5-1) travels to Calvert (4-2), North Point (4-2) hosts St. Charles (4-2), Leonardtown (2-4) ventures to Great Mills (3-3), McDonough (3-3) hosts Lackey (4-2) and Thomas Stone (0-6) travels to Westlake (1-5) for the annual "301 Classic" in Waldorf.
Reigning 3A state champion Northern High will seek a hint of redemption this week when the Patriots welcome the Hurricanes for their annual clash. Last fall, Huntingtown handed Northern its only setback, a 10-7 overtime tally for the Hurricanes. Last Friday, Northern edged Calvert, 35-28, while Huntingtown suffered a 24-0 loss to North Point.
"It's like I told the kids, when you have these rivalry games like us against Huntingtown then anything can happen," Northern coach Rich Holzer said. "Huntingtown is a well coached team and those kids are going to come ready to play. It doesn't matter what their record is or what our record is; when you have these rivalry games you know it's going to be a dogfight from start to finish."
Also on Friday, Patuxent will head to Calvert with a five-game win streak, including a 59-7 victory over Westlake last week. The Panthers have not lost since the season opener when they were edged by visiting Northern 20-13, while the Cavaliers saw their four-game win streak come to an end last weekend when they were upended by the Patriots 35-28.
Patuxent currently sits atop the SMAC Chesapeake Division with a 5-1 mark, while Calvert is next at 4-2. Tonight's contest will go a long way toward determining which squad can boast the division title — there is no genuine SMAC championship game for football — and which team will be the higher seed in the upcoming 2A South Region playoffs.
Not only are St. Charles and North Point on the cusp of being budding rivals, both coaches were once on the same staff at North Point. Spartans coach Patrick Orndoff and Eagles interim coach Bill Condo were assistants at North Point under former Eagles' coach Tom Petre. St. Charles defeated Great Mills 46-14 last week while North Point blanked Huntingtown 24-0.
"Well, we know it's going to be a physical football game," Condo said. "Both schools have great athletes and there's some common interest between coaching staffs. We have former players to coach over at St. Charles and we have some former players coaching here. We don't necessarily dwell on rivals, we just focus on our next opponent."
Both Lackey and McDonough will continue to enhance their playoff positioning this weekend when the Chargers visit the Rams. Lackey defeated La Plata 46-7 last Friday while McDonough posted its first victory on its new turf field with a 27-14 triumph over Thomas Stone.
"We're excited to be able to have our last four games at home on our new turf field," said McDonough coach Brock Virts. "We know Lackey is going to be a very tough opponent. They're always one of the top teams in SMAC, especially in our division. But these last three weeks will hopefully offer us a chance to build some momentum going into the playoffs."
Leonardtown will travel to Great Mills and Westlake will host Thomas Stone in a pair of intra-county SMAC meetings that will enable two of those teams to start building some momentum heading into the first weekend of November. Leonardtown fell to Chopticon 20-14, Great Mills was upended by St. Charles 46-14, Stone lost to McDonough 27-14 and Westlake was trounced by Patuxent 59-7 last week.
"It's always a big game when we play Westlake," said Thomas Stone coach Riley Cannon. "It doesn't matter what the records are, the '301 Classic' is for the trophy."