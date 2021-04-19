After graduating 17 seniors from the squad that reached the Maryland 4A State Championship game in the fall of 2019, the Leonardtown High School boys soccer team faced a modest rebuilding season heading into the belated start of the 2020-2021 campaign.
With only one returning starter, Connor Yeager and two other players who participated in the state final game, the Raiders found their stride nearing the midway point of the season when they downed Huntingtown 3-1, then defeated the Hurricanes again last Friday afternoon 5-1 to claim the school's fifth consecutive conference title.
The Raiders' perfect 7-0 record is also the first time a Leonardtown High School boys soccer team has finished a season undefeated.
"We are blessed to have a lot of very talented players come through our program every year," said Leonardtown boys' soccer coach Robert Hor. "I think this group of guys really showed a lot of heart. They basically had to buy into everything that we taught them at the beginning of the season and our guys were all unselfish. They all shared the ball extremely well all season."
Leonardtown's unselfish play was on full display last Friday afternoon as five different Raiders scored en route to the conference title. Leonardtown got one goal each from sophomores Evan Rabush, Branden Hedderich and Daniel Rivera as well as seniors Cole Tarleton and Andrew Ng. Huntingtown's Andrew Schug scored the Hurricanes' lone goal in the second half.
"We were not expecting to be up 4-0 at halftime," Hor said. "I told the guys at halftime not to let up. If we scored four goals in a half, there's no reason to think Huntingtown could not score four goals in a half. They're a well-coached team. Charlie does a great job with them every year. We played really well in both halves. It was our fifth straight SMAC title and I'm very proud of that accomplishment."