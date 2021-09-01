Week one schedule

Friday, Sept. 3

Huntingtown at Calvert, 7 p.m.

North Point at Dr. Henry A. Wise, 7 p.m.

Great Mills at La Plata, 7 p.m.

Chopticon at Lackey, 7 p.m.

Patuxent at Northern, 7 p.m.

Leonardtown vs. McDonough at North Point, 7 p.m.

Gwynn Park at Thomas Stone, 7 p.m.

St. Charles at Westlake, 7 p.m.

St. Mary's Ryken vs. St. Joe's Prep, 5 p.m. at Rutgers University

