Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Week one schedule
Friday, Sept. 3
Huntingtown at Calvert, 7 p.m.
North Point at Dr. Henry A. Wise, 7 p.m.
Great Mills at La Plata, 7 p.m.
Chopticon at Lackey, 7 p.m.
Patuxent at Northern, 7 p.m.
Leonardtown vs. McDonough at North Point, 7 p.m.
Gwynn Park at Thomas Stone, 7 p.m.
St. Charles at Westlake, 7 p.m.
St. Mary's Ryken vs. St. Joe's Prep, 5 p.m. at Rutgers University
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.