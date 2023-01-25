La Plata High School's wrestling staff is comprised largely of former Warriors' wrestlers who have returned as assistants to longtime coach John Pankhurst, who recently celebrated his 250th victory at the helm of the program. Pictured from left are Jake Shilling, Zach Roy, Jack Chipps, Pankhurst, Dani Boling and Mike McNeil.
La Plata High School's Grant Winkler records a first round pin in his 132-pound match on Tuesday afternoon as longtime Warriors' coach John Pankhurst celebrated his 250th victory at the helm of the program.
Staff photo by Ted Black
During a season in which he has attained his 250th career victory and developed a budding girls portion of the roster, La Plata High School wrestling coach John Pankhurst has had ample reason to enjoy a season with promise and potential.
On Tuesday afternoon when the Warriors blanked visiting McDonough 73-0, winning exactly one-half of those 14 possible matches via forfeit, Pankhurst applauded the efforts of his severn wrestlers that prevailed in as many matches. Three of them did so courtesy of first round pins, capped by Deegan Woomer in the 106-pound match.
"This has been a very, very enjoyable season," Pankhurst said. "We have a good group of kids, which we always do. But this group is just different. They're special and they have made this season special. We've added five girls to the roster, which is the most we have ever had. I mean, we've had one or two in the past, but we basically have a girls team now."
One aspect of this season that has made the latest milestone considerably more meaningful for Pankhurst is knowing that several of his assistant coaches were former wrestlers at La Plata. Among that group, Jack Chipps, Zach Roy and Jake Shilling are not far removed from competing for the Warriors. Another former standout wrestler and Maryland state champion, Cameron Butler, is now the head wrestling coach at St. Mark's School in Delaware.
"I've been fortunate to have a lot of really good wrestlers come through here," said Pankhurst, whose all-time roster includes nine state champions. "I've always had really good kids here. But its great seeing so many former wrestlers want to come back here and become assistant coaches with me. I keep reminding them, one day one of you is going to have to take over for me."
During a season in which he has garnered his 250th coaching victory, welcomed a handful of former wrestlers back as assistant coaches and added a handful of girls to the roster, Pankhurst still has his sights set on the upcoming postseason meets, beginning, fittingly, with the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships on Feb. 17 and 18 that his school is hosting.
"We've had a very good season to this point, but I still want these guys and our girls to continue to improve each week," Pankhurst said. "They've been working hard and getting better each week. We have the SMAC championship here and we're hoping to have a few champions that weekend. Then we have regions and states and we would like to see a couple of guys and maybe a couple of girls get up on the podium."