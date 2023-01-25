During a season in which he has attained his 250th career victory and developed a budding girls portion of the roster, La Plata High School wrestling coach John Pankhurst has had ample reason to enjoy a season with promise and potential.

On Tuesday afternoon when the Warriors blanked visiting McDonough 73-0, winning exactly one-half of those 14 possible matches via forfeit, Pankhurst applauded the efforts of his severn wrestlers that prevailed in as many matches. Three of them did so courtesy of first round pins, capped by Deegan Woomer in the 106-pound match.


