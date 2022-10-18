Former longtime Thomas Stone High School boys soccer coach Tom Parker was honored for his nearly 50 years as Cougars coach last Friday evening. Parker guided the program to state titles in 1996 and 1998 and proudly displayed one of the many t-shirts his players wore over the years.
Thomas Stone honored former longtime boys soccer coach Tom Parker for his 47 seasons as the Cougars coach last Friday night and roughly 100 of his family, friends and former players were on hand for the celebration.
Current Thomas Stone High School athletic director Kevin Heider, left, longtime former Stone boys soccer coach Tom Parker and former Stone athletic director Brad Criss stand just outside the Cougars' football and soccer field where Parker coached for nearly 50 years prior to stepping down before the start of this season.
Last Friday afternoon Thomas Stone honored its seniors and one of its genuine senior statesman, former longtime boys soccer coach Tom Parker who retired after 47 seasons as the Cougars' coach prior to this fall.
Former longtime Thomas Stone High School boys soccer coach Tom Parker was honored for his nearly 50 years as Cougars coach last Friday evening. Parker guided the program to state titles in 1996 and 1998 and proudly displayed one of the many t-shirts his players wore over the years.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Thomas Stone honored former longtime boys soccer coach Tom Parker for his 47 seasons as the Cougars coach last Friday night and roughly 100 of his family, friends and former players were on hand for the celebration.
Photo courtesy Kevin Heider
Current Thomas Stone High School athletic director Kevin Heider, left, longtime former Stone boys soccer coach Tom Parker and former Stone athletic director Brad Criss stand just outside the Cougars' football and soccer field where Parker coached for nearly 50 years prior to stepping down before the start of this season.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Last Friday afternoon Thomas Stone honored its seniors and one of its genuine senior statesman, former longtime boys soccer coach Tom Parker who retired after 47 seasons as the Cougars' coach prior to this fall.
In many respects last Friday afternoon seemed like the ideal day to honor longtime former Thomas Stone High School boys soccer coach Tom Parker, who retired prior to start of the current season after 47 years at the helm of the Cougars' program that included two state titles.
Parker, who still attends virtually every Stone soccer home game where he also taught for 31 years and had been the tennis coach, was greeted by nearly 100 family, friends and former players on Oct. 14 and, fittingly, both the Cougars' girls and boys soccer teams christened the occasion by forging 13-7 and 4-0 victories, respectively, over visiting St. Charles.
"I'm glad and honored that they were doing this for me," said Parker, who undergoes dialysis three days each week, including a reduced two-hour session earlier that day. "All three of my daughters were able to make it and so many of my former players. It turned out to be a great day to have it and I am just happy so many people could be here."
Parker guided the Cougars' boys soccer team to state titles in 1996 and again in 1998 and they had reached the title game earlier that same decade only to get edged by Oakland Mills. His 1996 squad went 17-0 and featured overtime victories over Northern and later Centennial in the state semifinals and eventually a gritty, 3-2 triumph over Walter Johnson in the state title game.
"We had so many great players here back then," Parker recalled. "Dave Mega was the first player we have had who made it onto the [Washington Post] All-Met first team. That team not only went undefeated and won the state title, we were also later recognized by being ranked No. 15 in the country."
Current Thomas Stone athletic director Kevin Heider and a former football coach at the school recalled his early days in the building when Parker had already been a known commodity throughout the school as well as the SMAC and the entire state.
"My first year here for football was 1996 and Tom had already been here coaching for over 20 years," Heider said. "Then he won two state titles in a three-year period. He did so much for the program and the school over the last 47 years. Even though he's no longer coaching, he rarely misses a game."
Former Stone athletic director Brad Criss always enjoyed seeing Parker before and after games and tennis matches and noted that he has already nominated the longtime former boys' soccer coach for the Richard O'Donnell Award. Only three people, one from each county in SMAC, are chosen each year for the award and what is regarded as the conference Hall of Fame.
"We sent in the nomination for him and I think he's going to get it for Charles County," Criss said. "He had a remarkable coaching career and he just meant so much to so many people here. I'm just glad to him that he's still able to come and watch games and be able to attend something like this occasion to celebrate everything he has done for the school and the program."