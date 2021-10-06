Throughout his playing days at Patuxent High School and then the University of Cincinnati, Calvert County native Patrick Robinson always dreamed of playing professional basketball. Now, after a brief stint of playing for one of the sport’s most recognizable squads, the Harlem Globetrotters, Robinson conducts numerous camps and clinics for those looking to emulate him.
Robinson, known professionally as “Pat The Roc,” will be offering his insights this Saturday as his basketball skills academy hosts a free clinic for three different age groups presented by the Calvert County Parks & Recreation Department and hosted by Mt. Hope Community Center in Sunderland. Robinson, who earned a spot on the Harlem Globetrotters at age 19, has played professional basketball across the globe.
“Every time I conduct one of these camps and clinics and I look at the faces at the young kids sitting there, I see myself,” said Robinson, a 2001 Patuxent High School graduate. “They’re sitting there so eager to learn and they can’t wait to be part of something like that. I’ve been doing this for 15 years now and it really never gets old.”
Robinson has hosted basketball clinics in nearly three dozen countries, and the Pat The Roc Basketball Academy has taught over 25,000 young athletes about the sport. In fact, Robinson’s camps have been the stepping stone for over 100 Division I basketball players, of which a dozen have earned a roster spot in the NBA or WNBA.
“Our main thing is teaching the kids the fundamentals,” Robinson said. “Our instructors really focus on the fundamentals. A lot of the kids have watched the best college and pro players on television, but they may not understand all of the fundamentals involved at the beginning. I’m looking forward to a busy day on Saturday.”
Saturday’s three-part session will offer clinics for three different aged groups, each of which will last an hour. Section A is slated for ages 4-7, Section B for kids 8-12 and then Section C for ages 13-17. Individuals are encouraged to carpool since there is limited parking available at Mt. Hope Community Center.
“Every time we have one of these clinics it’s fun and it’s even more enjoyable knowing this one will be so close to home for me,” Robinson said. “I grew up in Prince Frederick and went to Calvert my freshman year then transferred to Patuxent when they opened. I’m looking forward to Saturday — those kids always remind me of me when I was their age.”
Registration is required at webtrac.co.cal.md.us and some or all sessions may already be filled.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews