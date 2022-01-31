Having already committed to Florida State University for swimming, Northern High School senior Jaydon Cunningham has established his short term goals for capping his high school career beginning with this Saturday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Swim Championships at St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Last Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, when the Patriots boys defeated Patuxent High 147-83 and St. Charles High 155-58 at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, Cunningham easily won a pair of individual events and was also part of two relays that prevailed. Cunningham captured the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.57), his strongest event, and later took the 100 freestyle (51.27) in his belated first attempt at that sprint distance.
"Now for me I am focused on the postseason meets," Cunningham said. "I want to win my two events at SMAC and take personal bests in those events. My goal for the 200 IM is 1:55 and for the 100 breast is 55 seconds. I am not sure if I will compete in the state meet [on Feb. 26 at the University of Maryland], so my main goal now is to be ready for SMAC."
Cunningham, fellow senior Ben Pinto and freshmen Laurence Gaillard and Charlie Puttlitz opened the meet by combining to take the 200 medley relay (1:50.19) and later Cunningham anchored the Patriots triumphant 400 free relay (3:44.59) that was proceeded by the same trio of teammates. It was a fitting end to an outing in which Northern's boys and girls dominated.
Like Cunningham, Pinto also won a pair of events as he captured both the 100 butterfly (59.12) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.92). Puttlitz displayed his versatility by taking the 50 free (26.40) and later the 500 free (5:28.26). Gaillard settled for second to his teammate in the 500 but later edged senior teammate Brenden Kratt in the 100 breast (1:24.08).
Cunningham capped a perfect outing for the Patriots who swept all 11 events while upended SMAC foes Patuxent and St. Charles and the Northern girls were equally as dominant in their sweep over the Panthers and Spartans.
Alexia Zaidi, Lyla Smith, Aspen Gallaudet and Mary Kathryn Stum opened the meet by taking the girls' 200 medley relay (1:57.34) and later that same quartet delivered an equally sharp performance while capturing the 200 free relay (1:45.31). Not surprisingly, that same quartet was equally as dominant while competing in individual events.
Gallaudet won the 200 free (2:05.20) and the 100 free (56.87); Zaidi took the 200 IM (2:13.97) and the 100 back (1:02.07); Smith prevailed in the 50 free (25.18) and the 100 fly (1:00.53), while Stum was second in the 200 IM and the 100 free. Northern freshman Carly Damon took both the 500 free (6:05.64) and the 100 breast (1:19.32).