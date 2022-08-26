Patuxent football will feature a familiar face on the sidelines this season as head coach Steve Crounse returns to the school he helped lead to a state championship in 2015.
Crounse will take the helm for his 16th season at Patuxent after coaching the Panthers from 2002-2016 and hopes to help the program get back to its winning ways.
Last season, Patuxent went 4-7 overall and fell to Lackey in the second round of the 2A/1A Maryland state playoffs. Crounse wants to build the program back to a championship-level team this season.
“Our goals this season are to develop a championship level work ethic that leads to the common goal of playing championship caliber football,” Crounse stated.
Dalton Scruggs and Justin Payne are two players along the offensive and defensive line that graduated that the Panthers will look to replace.
Returning to help lead Patuxent this season is a quartet of seniors, including running back/linebackers Cam Bott and Jedidiah Lancaster, linebacker Jalon Edwards, and wide receiver/defensive back Asa Locks.
Crounse is excited for a handful of other players to impact both sides of the ball for the Panthers.
“Sophomore defensive back and quarterback Evan Blouir will be making an immediate impact on both sides of the ball,” Crounse said. “Junior Daiquan Buck will provide us impactful depth and dynamic athleticism, and our anchor to the middle of the offensive line will be junior Dylan Vojtasko.”
Patuxent opens its season at home versus Northern, where Crounse previously coached after his first stint with the Panthers.