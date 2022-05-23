Saturday afternoon may have brought unseasonably warm temperatures, but the Patuxent High School baseball team's lineup provided an ideal complement to the conditions when it produced seven runs in the bottom of the first inning against Queen Anne's en route to an 8-4 victory in a 2A State quarterfinal game in Lusby.
Patuxent (23-0) earned the right to compete in the Tuesday, May 24, 2A State semifinals at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf when it erupted for seven runs in the first then relied on senior ace Jeff Delair to prevent any harm. Delair, who is headed to Chesapeake College in the fall for baseball, blanked Queen Anne's over five innings before the visitors got four runs, three earned, against reliever Ryan Moran over the last two innings.
"We've primarily been having to come from behind to win games lately," said Patuxent coach Keith Powell. "But today getting those seven runs in the first inning really came as a pleasant surprise. Jeff probably pitched the best game of the season. Ryan is used to coming into games in tough spots, so he wasn't used to going out there with an 8-0 lead."
Patuxent, which had defeated Chopticon 3-2 to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship game, scored quickly as leadoff batter Cam Bott was hit by a pitch then senior shortstop Brady Powell belted a two-run homer. With one out, Delair got another rally started with a single and Joe Wilding had a two-run single and Bott, in his second plate appearance of the inning, drove in another run with a bloop single.
"It always helps to get a couple of runs early to take the pressure off," Delair said. "So, when we scored all those runs in the first that was a big relief. I really felt relaxed when I went back out there. I thought my changeup and fastball were really good today. I'm excited to be playing [at Regency] next week."
Patuxent added one run in the third to push the margin to 8-0. Nathan Robey walked then George Libby was hit by a pitch. After both runners advanced on a double steal, Asa Locks plated Robey with a sacrifice fly to right before Bott and Powell were both retired on pop-ups to the Queen Anne's second baseman.
Queen Anne's (12-10) was unable to score against Delair in five innings, but it managed three runs in the sixth and another in the seventh against Moran. Doolin Clark plated two runs in the sixth with a double to left then scored on an infield single by Tyler Titus. Queen Anne's got an unearned run in the seventh against Moran when Zach Walford scored on a sac fly to center by Brody Carroll.