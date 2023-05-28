Following the prolonged edition of the 1A state baseball championship eventually won by Clear Spring in 11 innings on Saturday, the extended wait for the Patuxent High School baseball team to seek the 2A state title at Regency Furniture Stadium invariably proved to be in vain.

Patuxent (20-2) had arrived at the same venue last year with an unblemished record only to be denied for a perfect title bid at a genuinely inopportune time, so this spring the Panthers' focus centered around the unfinished business of their prior campaign. Patuxent won its first 16 games before suffering several late hiccups, including a 3-1 setback to La Plata in the SMAC championship game, before righting ship and rolling through the region by outscoring those opponents 32-1.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews