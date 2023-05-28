Patuxent High School senior pitcher Ryan Moran fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Saturday's 2A state championship game against Parkside at Regency Furniture Stadium. Moran limited Parkside to three runs, two earned, in six complete innings of work on Saturday but the Panthers were upended by the Rams 3-1 in that contest.
Patuxent High School baseball coaches and players line the top of the third base dugout with their fans immediately behind them prior to the start of Saturday's 2A state championship game against Parkside at Regency Furniture Stadium. Patuxent would suffer a 3-1 setback to Parkside in that contest, marking the Panthers second straight defeat in the 2A state title game.
Members of the Patuxent High School Junior ROTC present the colors for the National Anthem prior to the start of the 2A state baseball championship game at Regency Furniture Stadium between the Panthers and Parkside. Patuxent would eventually suffer a 3-1 setback to Parkside in that contest.
Patuxent High School baseball coach Keith Powell talks to his players in the outfield grass at Regency Furniture Stadium on Saturday afternoon after the Panthers were upended by Parkside 3-1 in the 2A state baseball championship game.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Following the prolonged edition of the 1A state baseball championship eventually won by Clear Spring in 11 innings on Saturday, the extended wait for the Patuxent High School baseball team to seek the 2A state title at Regency Furniture Stadium invariably proved to be in vain.
Patuxent (20-2) had arrived at the same venue last year with an unblemished record only to be denied for a perfect title bid at a genuinely inopportune time, so this spring the Panthers' focus centered around the unfinished business of their prior campaign. Patuxent won its first 16 games before suffering several late hiccups, including a 3-1 setback to La Plata in the SMAC championship game, before righting ship and rolling through the region by outscoring those opponents 32-1.
But Saturday afternoon the Panthers' typically potent attack was muzzled somewhat by Parkside High's pitcher Aidan Brinsfield, who limited the Panthers to one run on just four hits while fanning 12 batters as the Rams emerged with a 3-1 victory. Patuxent starting pitcher Ryan Moran was nearly as good, allowing three runs, two earned, in six complete innings while taking the loss.
"We knew their starting pitcher was good," said Patuxent coach Keith Powell, whose team has now reached the 2A state title game four times without garnering a crown. "He was better live than he was on film. Ryan pitched great for us, but you're not going to win when you only get one run on four hits. We lose nine seniors, but we have a lot of guys back so I think the future of the program looks good."
Both teams had a chance to score in the first as the Rams got a leadoff walk from Storm Hartman and Zach Robinson sac bunted him over to second. But Panthers' starter Ryan Moran retired Casey Parsons on a pop-up to second then got Connor Bailey on a fly ball to right. Patuxent got a two-out triple from senior catcher Kaleb Elliott in the bottom of the first, but he was stranded there.
Parkside finally brought the scoreless deadlock in the top of the third when Tyler Janeski singled, stole second then scored on a two-out single by Casey Parsons. The Rams added another run in the top of the fourth when John Smith beat out an infield single, Ethan Holland had a one-out single then Janeski delivered a two-out single that scored Smith to extend the lead to 2-0.
Patuxent immediately answered with its lone run of the day in the bottom of the fourth. Nick Boswell singled to lead off the frame and stole second, advanced to third on a fly ball by Elliott then scored when Joe Wilding fanned on a pitch in the dirt. Parkside added an unearned insurance run in the top of the sixth and the Panthers then nearly mounted a genuine two-out rally in their half of the frame.
After Wyatt Rickwood fanned and Cam Bott grounded back to the pitcher for the second out, Boswell singled to right and took third when Elliott singled to right. Eliott then stole second to get two Panthers in scoring position, but Brinsfield escaped unharmed when he fanned Wilding to end the threat and preserve the Rams' 3-1 lead.
"He was really good," Moran said. "He went out there and kept pounding the low, outside corner of the zone. This whole season we worked hard to get back to this game. It meant a lot to be able to play for the state title again. It hurts that we lost, but I had a lot of great memories with these guys."