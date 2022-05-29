Patuxent High's starting pitcher Jeff Delair started his final game for the Panthers on Saturday. It was a no decision for Delair, who finished the season with an 8-0 record. He is headed to Chesapeake College, according to the state championship program.
Patuxent High's junior catcher Kaleb Elliott tries to overcome a foul tip during the sixth inning of the 2A state championship game on May 28. It was a sign of things to come, as the team gave up three runs during the frame and fell behind 4-1.
Patuxent High's starting pitcher Jeff Delair started his final game for the Panthers on Saturday. It was a no decision for Delair, who finished the season with an 8-0 record. He is headed to Chesapeake College, according to the state championship program.
Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean
Junior catcher Wyatt Rickwood watches infielders practice prior to the 2A state baseball championship on Saturday, May 28, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean
Patuxent High's junior catcher Kaleb Elliott tries to overcome a foul tip during the sixth inning of the 2A state championship game on May 28. It was a sign of things to come, as the team gave up three runs during the frame and fell behind 4-1.
Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean
Senior Jeff Delair delivers a pitch during the Patuxent Panthers' state championship game on May 28.
The Patuxent High Panthers competed in their third state championship on May 28, but ultimately fell short 4-1 against the Glenelg High Gladiators.
Glenelg, which was the visiting team at Waldorf's Regency Furniture Stadium, put runners in scoring position in the first, second and third innings before plating an unearned run on a fielder's choice in the top of the fourth.
The runner who scored reached based on an error by junior first baseman Joe Wilding. After he unleashed a wild pitch that sent a runner to third base, starting pitcher Jeff Delair was pulled after completing three and one-third innings.
Ryan Moran came on in relief, and after issuing an intentional walk, got a ground ball that resulted in an out but ended up scoring a run. Moran got out of the the inning by inducing an infield popup.
The Panthers came back in the bottom of the inning, however. Kaleb Elliott was hit by a pitch, and pinch runner Will Hagan beat the second baseman to the bag after a ground ball to advance into scoring position. Hagan scored when senior second baseman Nathan Robey singled to right field.
The Panthers, who threatened to score in the first and fifth innings, came up short in those frames to Glenelg's starting pitcher, junior Nick Duvall.
Duvall would come up with the big hit of the game in the top of the sixth when he doubled with the bases loaded. The Panthers dropped a popup near the right field foul line during the frame, which was one of several miscues during the game.
Jackson Kelley came on in relief of Duvall in the seventh inning. The Panthers got a runner on in the bottom of the inning, thanks to a hit batsman, but that was it.
Patuxent finished the season 21-1. Glenelg ended at 18-5.
"We picked a bad day not to hit," coach Keith Powell said after the game. "We only had two hits," he said, adding that his team made "four or five errors."
It was the 19th season for Powell, who said he plans to come back next to year to try to win the Panthers' first state championship.