On a sunny, blustery, chilly afternoon on Monday, the prevailing winds eventually sided with the visiting Patuxent High School baseball team as the Panthers outlasted the host Hurricanes 13-8 in a prolonged, early clash of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division rivals from Calvert County.
Patuxent (4-0) had cruised to shutout victories in its first three contests of the young season, but on Monday afternoon at Huntingtown the Panthers found themselves in a gritty battle with the host Hurricanes. Huntingtown (2-1) gained the early advantage briefly, but the Hurricanes would end up spending much of the game attempting to overcome a modest deficit.
"Both teams played hard and they had to battle the elements today," said Patuxent coach Keith Powell, who also serves as the school's athletic director. "We came away with some runs on good scoring chances, but we also missed a few opportunities. Huntingtown has a good young team and their guys played hard the whole game on a day when it was difficult to play."
After Patuxent had run itself out of a potential big inning in the top of the second on a botched suicide squeeze attempt that resulted in Kaleb Elliott being tagged out at home plate, Huntingtown broke the scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the frame. Conner Wilkerson doubled, Mason Wells beat out an infield single then courtesy runner Austin Ferreira scored on sacrifice fly to right by Hunter Thomas.
But the Hurricanes' lead would be short-lived and the Panthers gained the upper hand in a sloppy, controversial and rather prolonged third inning. With two outs and the bases loaded in a 1-1 contest, Patuxent's George Libby hit a fly ball toward the gap in right center than Huntingtown right fielder Chase Gray attempt to catch for the final out.
But the field umpire closest to the play signaled that the ball hand landed safely on the outfield grass and the Patuxent runners continued to round the bases as the Hurricanes' fielders began trotting off the field. Huntingtown coach Guy Smith vehemently protested the call and asked both umpires to collaborate for a favorable ruling, but the home plate umpire stayed with the field umpire's call and the Panthers owned a 5-1 lead at that point.
"My right fielder, Chase Gray, ran over and caught the ball," Smith said. "I think the [field] umpire saw my center fielder [Cole Romano] reach down and pick up his shades [sun glasses] and thought he was leaning over to pick up the ball. But Chase definitely caught the ball and all my guys thought the inning was over at that point. If Chase had not caught the ball he would have thrown it back toward the infield. He would not have just run off the field."
Huntingtown trimmed the gap to 5-4 by scoring three times in the home half of the third, but Patuxent countered with a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth, another in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Patuxent starter Jeff Delair departed with a slim lead, but Panthers' reliever Ryan Moran collected the win by limiting the Hurricanes to three runs, two earned, over the last 3 1/3 innings.
Huntingtown southpaw Evan Smith was a tough-luck loser on Monday, allowing six runs, of which only one was earned. Reliever Trevor Robbins allowed three earned runs without recording an out in the fifth when Patuxent padded its lead, while reliever Andrew Christ yielded four runs in three innings of work. Huntingtown batters combined for seven hits while Patuxent had five batters record one hit apiece on Monday.