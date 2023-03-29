In an early season contest pitting two Southern Maryland Athletic Conference squads accustomed to contending for SMAC, region and state titles, the Patuxent High School baseball team maintained its perfect start to the current campaign by upending visiting Huntingtown 5-1 on Monday afternoon.

Patuxent (4-0) had garnered SMAC and region titles last spring then suffered its lone setback of the spring in heartbreaking fashion in the 2A state title game. Longtime Panthers' coach Keith Powell admitted most of his returning players have already learned to leave the 2022 season behind them and focus on the task at hand in the midst of his 20th season at the helm with Patuxent.


