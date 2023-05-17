Exactly one week after it was humbled slightly in a 3-1 setback to La Plata High School in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference baseball championship game, the Patuxent High baseball squad continued its quest for a state title when it upended McDonough 11-1 in six innings on Tuesday in the 2A South Region final. 

Patuxent (18-3) had rebounded from its setback to La Plata to blank Calvert 10-0 in the semifinal round of the 2A South Region tournament while McDonough edged La Plata to advance. On Tuesday much of the drama dissipated in the home half of the first when Panthers' senior catcher Caleb Elliott belted a three-run homer off McDonough starter Ryan Arnold to spark a five-run frame, and the hosts never looked back.


