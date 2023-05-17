Patuxent High School left-handed starter Justin Thies fires to the plate in the top of the second inning of Tuesday's 2A South Region final against McDonough. The Panthers staked Thies to an early 5-0 lead but the southpaw could not complete the second and reliever Will Hagan collected the win after tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Panthers prevailed 11-1 in six innings.
Coaches and players from the Patuxent High School baseball team gather around the ceremonial plaque after the Panthers defeated McDonough 11-1 on Tuesday to garner the 2A South Region title and earn a berth in the 2A state quarterfinals on May 19.
Patuxent High School batter Nick Boswell swings at a pitch from McDonough's Ryan Arnold in the home half of the fourth inning of Tuesday's 2A South Region final. Patuxent scored five runs in the bottom of the first against Arnold and later emerged with an 11-1 victory in six innings on Tuesday to earn a berth in the 2A state quarterfinals on May 19.
Exactly one week after it was humbled slightly in a 3-1 setback to La Plata High School in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference baseball championship game, the Patuxent High baseball squad continued its quest for a state title when it upended McDonough 11-1 in six innings on Tuesday in the 2A South Region final.
Patuxent (18-3) had rebounded from its setback to La Plata to blank Calvert 10-0 in the semifinal round of the 2A South Region tournament while McDonough edged La Plata to advance. On Tuesday much of the drama dissipated in the home half of the first when Panthers' senior catcher Caleb Elliott belted a three-run homer off McDonough starter Ryan Arnold to spark a five-run frame, and the hosts never looked back.
In fact, just before Elliott stepped to the plate with teammates Cam Bott and Nick Boswell aboard after each earning a free pass, the Panthers' senior catcher sought some last-second advice from coach Keith Powell. Typically in such situations after two consecutive batters walk, hitters such as Elliott are apt to take a pitch or two before swinging.
"Right before I went to the plate coach [Powell] called me over and asked me if I had a double in me," said Elliott, who is headed to Chesapeake College this fall for baseball. "I was looking for something good to pitch and he left the first pitch up and I was able to get a hold of it. It was nice to help us get a fast start."
Powell had bemoaned the Panthers' tentative approach in the SMAC title game loss to La Plata, but on Tuesday Elliott helped change that early with his aggressive approach. Patuxent padded its advantage by scoring two more runs in the home half of the first, added another pair in the third, single runs in the fourth and fifth and then ended it early with two more runs in the six.
"We're a pretty dangerous team when he hit and get guys on base," said Powell, whose team will next host a 2A state quarterfinal game on Friday afternoon. "Today we got guys on with hits and walks and stole some bases and forced the other team to make plays. When we do that we're really tough to beat."
Despite being staked to a comfortable early lead and then retiring the first two batters in the second, Patuxent starting pitcher Justin Thies could not get through the frame. Thies allowed a single to Will Burgess then promptly walked the next three Rams' batters and his free pass to Nick Mudd enabled Burgess to score the visitors' first run at which point Powell hooked his southpaw starter in favor of Will Hagan.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the second, Hagan escaped further damage by fanning the first batter he faced and eventually collected the win while tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Ryan Moran fanned two of the three McDonough batters he faced in the sixth and was spared another frame when the Panthers ended the game in the home half of the inning.
"I'm proud of these guys for getting here," McDonough coach Mike Lydon said. "We only have three seniors and we have a lot of underclassmen who got valuable playing time this year. You can't spot a good team five runs early and expect to come back and beat them. But overall I was pleased with the season."