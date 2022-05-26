Wednesday night featured a cool, almost fall-like night at Regency Furniture stadium, but a red hot pitching performance in relief from Brady Powell propelled the Patuxent High School baseball team to the Maryland 2A championship game set for this weekend.
Patuxent High School (24-0) battled back from a one run deficit with three in the bottom of the third to pick up the 3-1 win over the Liberty High School Lions (16-5).
The Panthers were locked in a challenging duel with the fifth seeded Lions after easily knocking off the Queen Anne High School on May 21.
But for head coach Kevin Powell, the win was an example of the resilience his team has shown throughout the season.
“We’ve been down a lot ... The last probably four or five games we’ve been down and we don’t quit,” Powell said.
Starting pitcher Nathan Robey began the first two innings without giving up a hit, but ran into adversity in the top of the third when Kevin Hyde singled to start the inning.
Spencer Trump followed up with a single, but Liberty’s chances to score were nearly dashed after Ryan Smith hit a single.
Hyde was tagged out while trying to get back to third after the weakly hit ground ball was retrieved by Jeff Delair, who managed to find Brady Powell covering third for the out.
Powell then chased down Trump in a run down and managed to flip the ball to second baseman Ryan Moran, who applied the tag for the second out of the inning.
However, Smith would later score on a fielding error by Delair to bring home Liberty’s only run of the game.
But in the bottom of the third, Patuxent came roaring back.
George Libby got the inning started with a walk, and after Asa Locks struck out, Cam Bott was hit by a pitch to put two on with one out.
Powell, a George Mason University commit, then stepped to the plate and belted a single of his own to score Libby and tie the game.
Powell would steal second and then advance to third when a fielding error by Anthony Zombro allowed Bott to score for the second run of the inning.
A Kaleb Elliot double scored Powell for what became the game clinching run.
Powell would take to the mound in the top of the fourth and throw three and a third inning of no hit ball to help the Panthers seal their 24th straight victory.
“I haven’t really pitched a whole lot this year. I’ve come in some jams and that’s what I did today, and I just threw strikes and let my defense play,” Brady Powell said.
Ryan Moran recorded the last two outs in the seventh to propel the Panthers to Saturday’s championship game at Regency Furniture Stadium against Glenelg High School after their 4-3 win over North East High School earlier on Wednesday. Patuxent now faces the Glenelg on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
The 2A semifinal games were played on Wednesday after persistent rain showers on Tuesday forced the postponement of both semifinal contests.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews