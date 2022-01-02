Patuxent boys basketball coach Jeremy Kurutz may not have been impressed with his team's offensive output in its two victories last week at Leonardtown, including a 41-27 victory over the host Raiders, but the Panthers' coach was able to connect the wins to two aspects he craves.
Patuxent (3-2) and Leonardtown (1-4) were hardly hitting on all cylinders on Dec. 29 in the holiday tournament championship game between the two teams, but it was the Panthers who were able to accomplish just enough to prevail. Patuxent limited Leonardtown to just 11 points in the first half and never trailed at any point during the contest.
"Right now we're not shooting the ball well, but we're playing really good defensive and we're rebounding the ball well," said Kuruitz, who spent 14 seasons as the Calvert boys basketball coach. "I've always been a defensive-minded coach and we've been playing good defense all season. The guys are playing hard, too, which is all you can ask."
From an offensive perspective, Leonardtown (1-4) started slowly against Patuxent and never truly got in gear. But with only a handful of upper classmen and a bevy of freshmen and sophomores, Raiders' coach Jeb Barber admitted that his expectations coming off a canceled 2020-2021 season have been tempered considerably.
"We're really young and this is my first year with a lot of these guys," said Barber, whose team attained its first win of the season one night earlier with a 67-32 victory over Calvert. "We have a couple of seniors, but for the most part this team is very young. I think these last two games gave our guys a great chance to get valuable varsity playing time together."
Patuxent raced to a 5-1 lead in the opening minute on a three-point field goal from Toby Somerville and then opened a modest, 13-6 lead before the end of the first quarter on layups from Somerville and Asa Locks. Buckets from Somerville and Locks enabled the Panthers to forge a 17-8 lead midway through the second and the hosts finally reached double-digits on a three-point field goal from Aaron Green with just over two minutes left in the first half.
Leoanrdtown stayed close through the early stages of the third quarter, but the Panthers closed out the frame with short jumpers from Somerville and Locks to extend the lead to 31-18. Despite another three-pointer from Green, Leonardtown once again failed to reach double-digits in points during the quarter, a pattern it was unable to avoid in the fourth quarter when the Raiders only managed nine more points.
In the consolation game that preceded the girls' championship contest, Chopticon downed Calvert 65-49. The Braves owned comfortable leads at the end of the half and third quarter and were never threatened by the Cavaliers in the fourth.
One day earlier in the tournament semifinals at Leonardtown, Patuxent defeated Chopticon 55-39, while Leonardtown made quick work of Calvert 67-32 for the Raiders first win of the season.