When the Patuxent High School boys soccer team edged host Thomas Stone 4-1 on Tuesday evening in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference contest pitting first-year coaches against one another, one former coach was still somewhere in the vicinity.

Longtime Thomas Stone boys soccer coach Tom Parker retired from coaching prior to the start of the season after 47 years due to ongoing health issues, but he was still standing along the fence when his former players and longtime assistant coach, Mike Billard, entered the playing field. Parker, who led the Cougars to state titles in 1993 and 1996, had retired from teaching nearly 15 years earlier.

