Patuxent High School's Jackson Shepherd heads up field with the ball in the first half of Tuesday's game against Thomas Stone. Shepherd was one of four Panthers who scored on Tuesday as Patuxent defeated the host Cougars 4-1 for their second straight win to start the season.
Thomas Stone High School freshman Cruz Orfield turns to head upfield with the ball in the first half of Tuesday's game against Patuxent. Orfield would score the Cougars' only goal on Tuesday as the hosts were upended by the visiting Panthers 4-1.
Players from the Patuxent and Thomas Stone boys soccer teams jockey for position during a corner kick on Tuesday evening. Patuxent scored one goal off a set piece and the Panthers upended the host Cougars 4-1 on Tuesday.
The scoreboard at Thomas Stone High School on Tuesday evening tells the story as the visiting Patuxent boys soccer team upended the host Cougars 4-1 in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash of first-year coaches.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the Patuxent High School boys soccer team edged host Thomas Stone 4-1 on Tuesday evening in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference contest pitting first-year coaches against one another, one former coach was still somewhere in the vicinity.
Longtime Thomas Stone boys soccer coach Tom Parker retired from coaching prior to the start of the season after 47 years due to ongoing health issues, but he was still standing along the fence when his former players and longtime assistant coach, Mike Billard, entered the playing field. Parker, who led the Cougars to state titles in 1993 and 1996, had retired from teaching nearly 15 years earlier.
On Tuesday the 2022 Thomas Stone (1-1) squad represented a blend of the old and the new. Billard, who had been Parker's assistant coach for roughly 20 seasons, is now overseeing a youthful squad that boasts 12 freshmen. In the wake of the 4-1 setback, one of them, Cruz Orfield, scored the Cougars' lone goal on a free kick with just over 6 minutes remaining.
"Before the game I just tried to recall all the things that Tom would tell his players before each game," Billard said. "He spent nearly 50 years here as a head coach and won a couple of state titles in the 1990s. He gave a lot of time to his players here as a coach. My advice to the players is always going to be similar to what Tom would tell them."
Patuxent (2-0) first-year coach Todd Humphries watched his team execute well throughout the contest, foregoing a number of scoring chances to focus on possessions. The Panthers got one goal each from Stefan Fernandez, Jackson Shepherd, Jackson Harding and Colin McDermott on Tuesday evening to upend their second Charles County foe this fall.
"Tonight we mainly wanted to focus on having better possessions," Humphries said. "I really wasn't worried about how many goals we could score. I want the guys to look for that extra pass and be patient on offense. We had a number of really good possessions in the second half. We gave up that one goal late, but I can live with that."
Patuxent appeared on its way to a shutout with less than 10 minutes remaining until the Cougars mounted several attacks. Orfield capitalized on the best of them with just over six minutes to play when his free kick from 25 yards out eluded the Panthers' keeper and found the back left corner of the net. Stone had defeated county foe Westlake 5-1 in its season opener last week.
Stone is planning to honor Parker and his extended tenure as the Cougars' boys soccer coach on October 14 when it hosts St. Charles. Parker, who had also been the school's tennis coach for nearly 30 years before stepping aside from that role after last season, was on hand for Tuesday's game merely as a spectator and watched the contest unfold near the home bleachers while completely yielding any and all coaching duties to his longtime former assistant.