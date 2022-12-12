In a clash of two of the smaller swim squads in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the Patuxent High School boys and Thomas Stone girls each departed with victories last Friday afternoon at the Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick.

While the Panthers boys' topped the Cougars comfortably 103-19, the Stone girls edged Patuxent 98-84 on an occasion when each team had one talented female swimmer who excelled in genuinely opposing events. Stone junior Amanda Cartwright captured both the 200-yard individual medley (2:49.26) and 500-yard free (6:51.04), while Patuxent sophomore Kennedy Sloan took both the 50-yard free (26.80) and 100-yard butterfly (1:05.54).


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews