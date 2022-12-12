Thomas Stone High School junior Amanda Cartwright captured both the girls' 200 IM (2:49.26) and the 500 freestyle (6:51.18) last Friday to lead the Cougars' girls to a 98-84 victory over Patuxent at the Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick.
Patuxent High School sophomore Kennedy Sloan captured both the girls' 50-yard freestyle (26.80) and 100 butterfly (1:05.54) last Friday evening when the Panthers were edged by visiting Thomas Stone, 98-84, n a SMAC swim meet at the Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick.
Staff photo by Ted Black
In a clash of two of the smaller swim squads in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the Patuxent High School boys and Thomas Stone girls each departed with victories last Friday afternoon at the Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick.
While the Panthers boys' topped the Cougars comfortably 103-19, the Stone girls edged Patuxent 98-84 on an occasion when each team had one talented female swimmer who excelled in genuinely opposing events. Stone junior Amanda Cartwright captured both the 200-yard individual medley (2:49.26) and 500-yard free (6:51.04), while Patuxent sophomore Kennedy Sloan took both the 50-yard free (26.80) and 100-yard butterfly (1:05.54).
Although they did not meet in their respective individual events last Friday, Cartwright and Sloan did take part in a pair of relays that bookended the meet. Sloan, senior Bailee Stewart and juniors Isabel Romero and Taylor Tanner combined to take the 200-yard medley relay (2:28.59) over the Cougars' quartet of sophomore Eden William-McGuinn and juniors Cartwright, Saunette Sanderson and Ta'Niya Bowman.
Then in the finale, Sloan, fellow sophomore Jackie Barrett, Romero and Tanner combined to take the 400-yard free relay (4:24.35) by more than a minute over the Cougars' group of Bowman, William-McGuinn, Sanderson and Cartwright. But by then Stone's overall depth had enabled the Cougars to earn bragging rights for taking the meet.
"I was happy with my swims tonight," said Cartwright, who swims each summer for Smallwood Village during the Prince-Mont League. "I dropped 16 seconds in the 500. By the end of the season, I want to get down around 6:30 in the 500 and maybe 2:40 in the 200 IM."
Sloan, whose clockings in the 50 free and 100 fly were both faster than her male counterparts on Friday, quickly shrugged aside the narrow setback to begin focusing on future goals.
"I thought I did better than the other night [against McDonough]," Sloan said. "I dropped time in both events. My main focus is the 100 fly and I just want to do better than last year. I think my best time last year was 1:03, so I want to get lower than that."
Patuxent's Tanner edged Stone's Sanderson in the 200 free, but later William McGuinn took the 100 free (1:29.22) and the Cougars' quartet of Amahyree Wells, Jordan Loeffler, Autumn Wilson and Bowman captured the 200 free relay (2:52.78) uncontested. Panthers Barrett and Romero took the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, respectively.
Patuxent's boys raced uncontested in all three relays, winning two of them and losing the other via disqualification to a stroke infraction. Junior Jim Oster won the 200 free (2:30.68) and 500 free (7:00.36) and senior Derek Beckham took both the 200 IM (2:38.09) and the 100 back (1:09.94), while junior Cody Much prevailed in the 100 fly (1:15.80), all in walkovers.