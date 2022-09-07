Patuxent High School freshman Hannah Bruno prepares to drive the ball up field in the first half of Tuesday's field hockey season opener at North Point. Bruno and the Panthers cruised to an 11-0 victory over the Eagles as four different players scored twice each for Patuxent.
Patuxent High School senior Lilah Shepherd, left, and junior Macie Stillwell each scored twice on Tuesday to lead the Panthers' field hockey team past North Point 11-0 in the season opener for both squads.
Patuxent High School freshman Katelyn Goss heads up field with the ball after scoring her first goal of the season as the Panthers coasted to an 11-0 victory over North Point in the season opener for both teams.
One year after they reached the pinnacle of their sport only to be turned away in heartbreaking fashion in the 1A State championships, the Patuxent High School field hockey opened their current campaign on Tuesday afternoon with an 11-0 victory over North Point.
Patuxent (1-0) got a balanced attack from the outset as sophomore Kennedy Sloan eventually scored the first and last goal of the contest as three of her teammates, Lilah Shepherd, Macie Stillwell and Katelyn Goss each tallied twice. Autumn Kern, Caydence Stone and Leanne Pezzuti each scored once for the Panthers in the lopsided affair.
"I thought it was a good team effort for the first game," said Patuxent 22nd-year coach Lynn Powell. "We got contributions from a lot of the girls. They passed the ball well and they shared the ball the whole game. We have a lot of talent back from last year, so really our goals are still the same."
Patuxent graduated SMAC field hockey player of the year, Abby Alderman, a two-sport star and current freshman at Eastern Michigan University, but the Panthers' scoring balance on Tuesday was emblematic of its potential. Senior Shepherd, junior Stillwell, sophomore Sloan and freshman Goss each scored twice for the Panthers in the season opener.
"We want to get back to the same game as last year," said Shepherd, who also plays tennis for the school and belongs to its National Honor Society. "We want to win SMAC and region and then get back to states. Some of our SMAC opponents are tougher than the teams that we will face in regionals."
"Today I thought we did a good job talking and getting the ball to open players," said Stillwell, who also plays girls' lacrosse for the Panthers. "I think our goals are just as high as last year. We have a really good group of girls back this season and we want to go as far as we did last season."
Sloan, a sophomore who also swims for the Panthers and emerged as one of the rising stars in SMAC swimming last winter as a freshman, scored the Panthers' first goal of the season and scored the 11th goal on Tuesday. Patuxent owned a commanding, 9-0, lead at the intermission despite having a goal from Ashley Swan waved off by the officials.
In the second half only Sloan and freshman Katelyn Goss scored for the Panthers, but the outcome had already been decided by then. Pezzuti, Stone and Kern, who did a bulk of the pitching last spring for the Panthers' softball team, each scored once for Patuxent. Panthers' goalie Rae Taylor earned the shutout while not facing a single shot.