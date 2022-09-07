One year after they reached the pinnacle of their sport only to be turned away in heartbreaking fashion in the 1A State championships, the Patuxent High School field hockey opened their current campaign on Tuesday afternoon with an 11-0 victory over North Point.

Patuxent (1-0) got a balanced attack from the outset as sophomore Kennedy Sloan eventually scored the first and last goal of the contest as three of her teammates, Lilah Shepherd, Macie Stillwell and Katelyn Goss each tallied twice. Autumn Kern, Caydence Stone and Leanne Pezzuti each scored once for the Panthers in the lopsided affair.

