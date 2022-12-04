Patuxent High School quarterback Evan Blouir rolls out looking for an open teammate in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 2A/1A State title game against Dunbar at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Blouir and the Panthers led 13-0 early but eventually fell 22-13 to the Poets.
Dunbar linebacker Anthony Campbell intercepts a pass from Patuxent quarterback Evan Blouir with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 2A/1A state championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Campbell returned the interception 86 yards for a touchdown and the Poets upended the Panthers 22-13 on Saturday at Navy.
Patuxent High School football coach Steve Crounse proudly holds the ceremonial 2A/1A state runner-up trophy high on Saturday afternoon after the Panthers fell to defending champion Dunbar 22-13 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
Patuxent High School football coach Steve Crounse leads the Panthers in the post game handshake line on Saturday afternoon after Patuxent was upended by Dunbar 22-13 in the 2A/1A state championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the Patuxent High School football team headed to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the 2A/1A state championship game against defending state champion Dunbar, the Panthers were looking to complete an improbable Cinderella season that was over a year in the making.
But after scoring on each of its first two possessions for an equally improbable 13-0 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter, Patuxent was unable to put the finishing touches on a miraculous season. Dunbar scored the final 22 points of the game for a 22-13 victory on a sunny, breezy afternoon in Annapolis, with the backbreaker occurring with just over three minutes remaining.
Patuxent (11-3) had won only three games one year ago then had been an early exit in the opening round of the expanded playoffs. But during the offseason the Panthers welcomed back former coach Steve Crounse and from the outset of the season, even in a 20-13 loss to defending 3A state champion Northern, the Panthers appeared to have a renewed vigor.
"No one expected us to be competing in this game today," said Patuxent coach Steve Crounse, who was nearly emotionally overcome on several occasions during the post game media press conference. "Then we got here and no one gave us a chance to win this game. But these guys went out and gave it their all. They played with a lot of heart and they left it all out on the field."
When the Panthers upset eventual 4A/3A state champion North Point in their last regular season game, the victory vaulted them into the top spot in the 2A/1A South Region and third overall in the state rankings. Bolstered by three consecutive home playoff wins against Southern, Williamsport and Harford Tech, Patuxent punched its ticket to the state title game on Saturday at Navy.
Dunbar (12-0) arrived as the defending 2A/1A state champions and the Poets were widely considered three-touchdown favorites over the Panthers. But Patuxent hardly seemed phase by the Poets' reputation and the Panthers needed only three plays to get on the board first. Quarterback Evan Blouir gave the Panthers the early lead with a 44-yard touchdown run and Colin McDermott added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Dunbar failed to record a first down on its opening drive and the Poets were stopped on fourth down inside their own 40. After taking over at the Dunbar 38, Patuxent needed nine plays to find pay dirt as Blouir connected with Evan Jones on a six-yard touchdown toss for a 13-0 lead with 3:05 left in the first quarter. At that moment the Panthers were less than 40 minutes away from a state title.
Dunbar finally got on the board on its first drive of the second quarter. The Poets ended the Panthers' shutout bid by going 81 yards in seven plays with quarterback Devin Roche connecting with Tony Hart III for 52 yards to get into Patuxent territory then four plays later it was Hart who scored on an inside handoff to trim the Panthers' lead to 13-6.
Patuxent crossed midfield on its subsequent possession and eventually punted to pin the Poets deep with just 21 seconds left in the first half. But Dunbar scored an improbable fashion, getting two long runs and two personal foul penalties against the Panthers. On the final play of the first half, Roche connected with Antonio Lyde for a 38-yard touchdown strike and then Lyde added the two-point conversion for a 14-13 halftime lead for the Poets.
Despite a nearly flawless first half, Patuxent still trailed by a point at the intermission and neither team scored in the third quarter. With just over seven minutes remaining, Patuxent embarked on its best drive of the second half. Blouir carried four times for 23 yards to reach the Poets' 21. But Blouir's next pass was intercepted by Dunbar's Anthony Campbell who returned it 86 yards for a touchdown as 22-13 lead with 3:14 remaining.
"We came here and we were ready," said Patuxent's Evan Jones. "We gave it our all. This is just a great group of guys. We had our chances in the second half. We didn't come out on top, but we have a lot to be proud of."