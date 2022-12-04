When the Patuxent High School football team headed to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the 2A/1A state championship game against defending state champion Dunbar, the Panthers were looking to complete an improbable Cinderella season that was over a year in the making. 

But after scoring on each of its first two possessions for an equally improbable 13-0 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter, Patuxent was unable to put the finishing touches on a miraculous season. Dunbar scored the final 22 points of the game for a 22-13 victory on a sunny, breezy afternoon in Annapolis, with the backbreaker occurring with just over three minutes remaining.


