Patuxent High School quarterback Evan Blouir awaits the shotgun snap in the first quarter of last Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference game against Huntingtown. Blouir and the Panthers owned a 21-0 lead early, but rallied from a 31-27 fourth quarter deficit to upend the Hurricanes 41-31 in that contest.
Huntingtown coaches and players huddle near the sidelines in the second half of last Friday's game at Patuxent. The Hurricanes overcame an early 21-0 deficit to forge a 31-27 lead in the fourth quarter before eventually falling to the Panthers 41-31 in that contest.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
Considering that it was only the second week of the season, last Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football clash between Huntingtown High School and host Patuxent High had a decidedly playoff feel as the Panthers prevailed 41-31 in a game of countless momentum swings.
Patuxent (2-0) literally could not have asked for a better start as the Panthers took the opening kickoff and marched 84 yards in 19 plays and quarterback Evan Blouir capped the exhausting eight-minute drive with a one-yard sneak on fourth down. Following a pair of Huntingtown turnovers, Patuxent extended the advantage to 21-0 midway through the second quarter and the most anticipated game of the weekend had the makings of a rout.
Huntingtown (1-1), however, had little plans of departing the contest early and fought back to make things interesting. In fact, the Hurricanes shook off the Panthers' attempt at an early knockout to get back within 21-12 at the half as quarterback Evan Kuntz connected with wide receiver Gabriel Copeland on a 39-yard scoring strike then hit Roger Jones Jr. (7 receptions, 268 yards) on a 64-yard bomb to bring the Hurricanes close at the intermission.
"It really was like a boxing match where both fighters are trying to land haymakers," Patuxent coach Steve Crounse said. "That's a very good team and a well-coached team. We went up big early, but then they came back on us and went ahead in the fourth quarter. But our guys didn't let down. We found a way to score and then we made some bid stops."
Midway through the third quarter, Kuntz again connected with Copeland on a 32-yard scoring strike that trimmed the Panthers' lead to 21-19. Then after each team failed to score on its next possession, Patuxent halted the Hurrcanes' rally briefly when quarterback Evan Blouir connected with Caleb Davila for 39 yards then Blouir scored on a keeper from 16 yards out on the next play.
Patuxent's reclaiming of the momentum could not have been any briefer, however, as Huntingtown scored on its next play from scrimmage when Kuntz again connected with Jones on a 72-yard bomb to trim the gap to 27-25. Then on the Hurricanes' first possession of the fourth quarter, Kuntz found Jones from 22 yards out for a 31-27 advantage, the visitors' first of the night.
"You know, we talked about how poorly the start of the game was for us but then at halftime we were only down nine points," said Huntingtown coach Paul Friel. "These guys just continued to fight. I loved the effort. When we came all the way back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, we knew it wasn't over. We didn't make a couple of stops and they converted on some big plays. But it really felt like a playoff game."
Huntingtown's lone lead of the contest, however, lasted less than a minute of playing time. On its next possession, Patuxent went 70 yards in just four plays, all of them Blouir passes. His first went to Davila for 23 yards then three plays later he connected with Tristin Borgholthus on a 47-yard screen play for a touchdown then Blouir added the two-point conversion.
"Even after they came all the way back to take the lead, we knew we still had it us to come back," Blouir said. "All of the conditioning and workouts that we had prepared for us games like this. We know what it takes to win close, hard-fought games like this one."
Huntingtown marched into Patuxent territory on its next possession, but the Hurricanes were denied a scoring chance when Robbie Weir intercepted a Kuntz pass near the goal line and returned it close to midfield. On the Panthers next play from scrimmage, Blouir ended the drama when he scored from 60 yards out on a keeper up the middle to account for the final points with 2:43 remaining.