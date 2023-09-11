Considering that it was only the second week of the season, last Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football clash between Huntingtown High School and host Patuxent High had a decidedly playoff feel as the Panthers prevailed 41-31 in a game of countless momentum swings.

Patuxent (2-0) literally could not have asked for a better start as the Panthers took the opening kickoff and marched 84 yards in 19 plays and quarterback Evan Blouir capped the exhausting eight-minute drive with a one-yard sneak on fourth down. Following a pair of Huntingtown turnovers, Patuxent extended the advantage to 21-0 midway through the second quarter and the most anticipated game of the weekend had the makings of a rout.


  

