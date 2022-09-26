Patuxent head coach Steve Crounse harps on the importance of family on and off the field for the Panthers program. On Friday night in a road battle with county rival Huntingtown, the Panthers came together as a team in key moments to outlast the hosts and earn a nail-biting 20-19 victory.

After Huntingtown senior Quentin Jones intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter of the Sept. 23 game, the Hurricanes appeared poised to take the lead with under five minutes to play trailing by one with the ball in the red zone.