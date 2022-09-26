Huntingtown quarterback Evan Kuntz carries the ball in Friday night's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference game versus Patuxent. The Panthers prevailed 20-19 to improve to 3-1 while the Hurricanes fell to 2-2 with the loss.
Patuxent quarterback Evan Blouir prepares to throw the ball in Friday night's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference game at Huntingtown. The Panthers prevailed 20-19 to improve to 3-1 while the Hurricanes fell to 2-2 with the loss.
Photo by John Niswander
Patuxent head coach Steve Crounse harps on the importance of family on and off the field for the Panthers program. On Friday night in a road battle with county rival Huntingtown, the Panthers came together as a team in key moments to outlast the hosts and earn a nail-biting 20-19 victory.
After Huntingtown senior Quentin Jones intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter of the Sept. 23 game, the Hurricanes appeared poised to take the lead with under five minutes to play trailing by one with the ball in the red zone.
However, the cheers from the Huntingtown fans echoing through the stadium were quickly quieted after Patuxent’s defense stood tall and stuffed Evan Kuntz on a fourth-down and three play at the 13-yard line.
“We talk about family at Patuxent, and that's family football right there,” Crounse said. “For our kids to stand up on fourth down at the end, it was pretty fitting and indicative of how the game was going between two physical teams.”
Kuntz put the Hurricanes (2-2) on the board first with a one-yard rushing touchdown midway through the opening quarter.
The Panthers (3-1) responded with a touchdown of their own on the ensuing drive to tie the game at seven on a two-yard score from Jedidiah Lancaster. The game remained knotted at seven heading into the second half.
In the third quarter, both teams traded touchdowns with failed extra points to keep the score deadlocked at 13 heading into the final quarter.
After Patuxent sophomore quarterback Evan Blouir connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass to senior Asa Locks, Huntingtown responded on their first play from scrimmage with a 68-yard touchdown run from senior Andrew Dolihite. The Hurricanes’ extra point attempt clanged off the upright to help the Panthers preserve a 20-19 victory for their third straight win.
“Anytime we come to Huntingtown, they're really well coached. To come away with a ‘W’ here is big for our team,” Crounse stated. “We got a lot of young guys playing, and to get a win like this is monumental for them.”
Huntingtown head coach Paul Friel wants his team to build off of the positives from the tight loss and continue to build towards playing their best ball in the playoffs.
“We made huge improvements this week as far as our offense moving the ball and we had guys stepping up and filling in spots,” Friel noted. “We have to build on it and be ready at the end of the year because everybody gets a shot at the playoffs. That's where we want to be at our best.”