In a game that offered a bevy of emotional twists and turns and was highlighted by a series of big plays from both teams, three of them in a frenetic fourth quarter, the Patuxent High School football team upended visiting Williamsport 33-24 last Friday night in one of four Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals.

Patuxent (10-2) not only enjoyed a stellar start to the contest, racing to a 20-0 lead in one quarter and one play, but the Panthers appeared on the verge of sealing the verdict on several occasions. Williamsport, however, would prove a far more difficult foe than the early stages indicated and the Wildcats made things very interesting in the fourth quarter.

