Patuxent High School football players burst through the green smoke screen to head onto the field prior to the start of last Friday's 2A/1A State semifinal game against Williamsport. The Panthers led 20-0 early and eventually outlasted the Wildcats for a 33-24 victory to earn another home game this Friday against Harford Tech in a 2A/1A State semifinal contest.
Players from the Patuxent High School and Williamsport High football teams shake hands at midfield last Friday night after the Panthers upended the visiting Wildcats 33-24 in a 2A/1A state quarterfinal game. Patuxent will host Harford Tech in a 2A/1A State semifinal game this Friday with the winner advancing to the state title game at Navy the following weekend.
Coaches and players from the Patuxent High School football team gather at midfield after the Panthers outlasted visiting Williamsport 33-24 in a 2A/1A Ssate quarterfinal game. Patuxent will next host Harford Tech in a 2A/1A state semifinal game this Friday with the winner advancing to the state title game at Navy.
Patuxent High School football players burst through the green smoke screen to head onto the field prior to the start of last Friday's 2A/1A State semifinal game against Williamsport. The Panthers led 20-0 early and eventually outlasted the Wildcats for a 33-24 victory to earn another home game this Friday against Harford Tech in a 2A/1A State semifinal contest.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Players from the Patuxent High School and Williamsport High football teams shake hands at midfield last Friday night after the Panthers upended the visiting Wildcats 33-24 in a 2A/1A state quarterfinal game. Patuxent will host Harford Tech in a 2A/1A State semifinal game this Friday with the winner advancing to the state title game at Navy the following weekend.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Coaches and players from the Patuxent High School football team gather at midfield after the Panthers outlasted visiting Williamsport 33-24 in a 2A/1A Ssate quarterfinal game. Patuxent will next host Harford Tech in a 2A/1A state semifinal game this Friday with the winner advancing to the state title game at Navy.
In a game that offered a bevy of emotional twists and turns and was highlighted by a series of big plays from both teams, three of them in a frenetic fourth quarter, the Patuxent High School football team upended visiting Williamsport 33-24 last Friday night in one of four Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals.
Patuxent (10-2) not only enjoyed a stellar start to the contest, racing to a 20-0 lead in one quarter and one play, but the Panthers appeared on the verge of sealing the verdict on several occasions. Williamsport, however, would prove a far more difficult foe than the early stages indicated and the Wildcats made things very interesting in the fourth quarter.
"We knew even when we had that big lead on them that we weren't going to just be able to put them away that easily," said Patuxent coach Steve Crounse, whose team will host a 2A/1A state semifinal game on Friday night against Harford Tech, which upset South Carroll 14-7 last weekend. "We probably could have done a better job of putting the game away but we made some mistakes and they took advantage of it."
Patuxent quarterback Evan Blouir had helped the Panthers forge an early 20-0 lead, rushing for a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter on runs of 17 and nine yards, respectively, then connecting with senior wide receiver Evan Jones on a 68-yard scoring strike on the first play of the second quarter. But the Panthers were hardly about to stroll away in a laugher.
Williamsport narrowed the deficit to 20-10 before the intermission as the Wildcats attained their first touchdown late in the second quarter on a 23-yard toss from Eli Fleming to Jakob McAllister and then just before the intermission kicker Cole Kriner connected on a 36-yard field goal to give the visitors some momentum heading to the locker room.
Patuxent regained a comfortable lead on the last play of the third quarter when Blouir connected with senior wide receiver Asa Locks on a 30-yard scoring strike for a 27-10 lead. But with the Panthers knocking on the door midway through the fourth quarter with a chance to seal it, Blouir had a sideline pass intercepted by Williamsport's Aidan McAllister who returned it 84 yards for a touchdown.
Patuxent failed to score on its next possession, but the Panthers pinned the Wildcats deep in their own end. Not only did Williamsport escape harm, the Wildcats struck quickly when Fleming connected with Corry Nelson on a deep post pattern for a 95-yard touchdown that trimmed the Panthers' lead to 27-24 with just over six minutes remaining.
Through the first three quarters, Locks had made plays on both offense and defense, recording a touchdown catch from Blouir as well as an interception. On the ensuing kickoff the senior added a big special teams play to his resume when he retreated to his own five yard-line, found a seam between blockers and then raced down the left sideline for a 95-yard touchdown.
"After they scored their last touchdown, I knew I had to make a play for my team," Locks said. "When I saw some of the blocking develop, I knew where I wanted to go. Once I got through, I knew I was going to take it. This is my senior year and I didn't want it to end tonight. We get another home game next week. That's what you live for."
Locks's kickoff return gave the Panthers a nine-point lead with just under six minutes remaining and the hosts did not allow the Wildcats to get any closer. Patuxent was not expected to have a home game for this Friday's 2A/1A State semifinals, but when Harford Tech upended South Carroll it enabled the Panthers to get one final home playoff game.
"We get to practice on Thanksgiving and then play at home the next night," Blouir said. "You really can't ask for more than that. We're hoping that we get to face Calvert in the [2A/1A] state championship game. SMAC is probably the best conference in the whole state. We still have four teams left and we all could be playing at Navy."