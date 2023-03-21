Patuxent High School football coach Steve Crounse proudly hoists the ceremonial trophy designating the Panthers as 2A/1A state finalists last December after the team was edged by Dunbar 22-13 in the title game. Crounse, who previously guided Patuxent to the 2A state title in 2015, was recently elected to the Maryland High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
During his high school coaching career, which now includes his second stint at the helm of the Patuxent High football program, Steve Crounse has grown accustomed to taking his teams deep into the postseason, having won one 2A state title with the Panthers and falling in two other championship games.
Last week, in the midst of a brief offseason, Crounse received genuinely unexpected good news that he had been elected to the Maryland Football Coaches Hall of Fame. Crounse guided the Panthers to the 2A/1A state title game last fall, dropping a tough, 22-13 decision to defending state champion Dunbar, but he had previously won the state title with the school in 2015, two years after they had been state runner-ups.
"When I got the call, it really seemed like it was so surreal," said Crounse, who will be formally inducted into the hall of fame on April 29 during a ceremony at the University of Maryland's Gossett Field House. "I've been fortunate to have so many good coaches as mentors, so many good coaches on my staff and so many great players, and I've been blessed to be able to spend it with my family."
Crounse will be inducted along with two other head coaches, Reggie White of Milford Mill and Todd Appel of Fort Hill, both of whom captured their respective state titles last fall. Jeff Cranford, a current assistant coach at Northern, is being inducted among assistant football coaches. All inductees have been asked to make a brief speech and a plaque will be placed on the wall in their honor.
After eight seasons as an assistant coach at Delaware Valley, Crounse had initially accepted the job as the Patuxent football coach in the summer of 2002, where he took over the helm of a team that had suffered a one-point loss in the state title game the year before. Just over a decade later, Crounse would make the first of three state title appearances as the head coach of the Panthers and the first of two trips with one of his sons as quarterback.
in 2013, Patuxent reached the 2A state title game at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, and suffered a 17-7 setback to Middletown with Tyler Crounse under center, but two years later the Panthers garnered their first state crown when they edged Walkersville 24-21 with his son, Reese Crounse, leading the team to the narrow victory in the second half.
Several years later Crounse stepped down as the Patuxent football coach to take over at SMAC rival Northern, then left there after three seasons to become the offensive coordinator at DeMatha. Coincidentally, Crounse watched from the stands as his youngest son, Zach Crounse, led Northern to its first football state title in 2021 with a 28-23 victory over Linganore at Navy.
"Having been a part of a state title with my son as quarterback and then watching my youngest son win a state title at Northern, you can say that I feel blessed," Crounse said. "When I came back to Patuxent, it just felt like it was the place where I was meant to be. I've developed so many relationships over the years with players, coaches, parents, it's what it has made the entire journey for me so much more enjoyable."