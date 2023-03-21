Crounse tabbed for high school hall of fame

Patuxent High School football coach Steve Crounse proudly hoists the ceremonial trophy designating the Panthers as 2A/1A state finalists last December after the team was edged by Dunbar 22-13 in the title game. Crounse, who previously guided Patuxent to the 2A state title in 2015, was recently elected to the Maryland High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

During his high school coaching career, which now includes his second stint at the helm of the Patuxent High football program, Steve Crounse has grown accustomed to taking his teams deep into the postseason, having won one 2A state title with the Panthers and falling in two other championship games.

Last week, in the midst of a brief offseason, Crounse received genuinely unexpected good news that he had been elected to the Maryland Football Coaches Hall of Fame. Crounse guided the Panthers to the 2A/1A state title game last fall, dropping a tough, 22-13 decision to defending state champion Dunbar, but he had previously won the state title with the school in 2015, two years after they had been state runner-ups.


