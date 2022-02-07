Last Wednesday, Feb. 2, after his team fell for the second time this winter to the visiting Patuxent High School girls basketball team, La Plata girls' basketball coach Glenn Larnerd Jr. reached for the silver lining of an overcast season in which the Warriors remained winless while reaching a seasonal high for points.
Patuxent (2-9) used a 13-0 run to close the first quarter for a 16-2 lead and then ended the second quarter on a 9-0 run for a comfortable 27-8 advantage at the intermission. In the second half, however, the two teams virtually traded buckets and the Panthers actually settled for a 45-25 victory over the host Warriors after leading by as many as 25 points late in the third quarter.
"We have seven sophomores on the team and we have to take everything one step at a time," said Larnerd, who had previously been the Chopticon High School boys basketball coach for 12 seasons. "We have to take it one play at a time, one shot at a time, one game at a time. These girls have the potential to be really good when they're seniors [on the 2023-24 squad]."
Patuxent has yet to defeat a SMAC opponent this winter other than La Plata, but the Panthers have been involved in numerous close contests even without a full complement of healthy players. Last week on Feb. 2, junior guard Courtney Mellon connected on four three-point field goals and finished the game with 17 points, while senior Ryleigh Wenker added 15 points.
"I thought we came out and executed very well early," said Patuxent girls basketball coach Kimberly Hawkins. "Once we had that big lead [27-8] at halftime, I knew that would give me a chance to get some of my younger players in the game. We were still missing a couple of girls today, so we brought up some junior varsity girls so they could get a chance to play."
Mellon opened the scoring with a three-pointer then Ally Keesee scored for the Warriors to trim the gap to 3-2. On a night when the hosts would never lead, that would be as close as they would come. Patuxent ended the first quarter on a 13-0 run over the last four minutes as Mellon added another three-pointer before the period ended.
La Plata (0-10) stayed fairly close through the early stages of the second quarter as Lauren Kelly connected on a three-pointer that trimmed the Panthers' lead to 18-8 midway through the frame. But Patuxent ended the second quarter on a 9-0 run as Mellon and Lakia Spence each connected on one three-pointer and Wenker made her presence known with a bucket inside.
Wenker continued to dominate the paint in the third quarter and her three consecutive layups extended the Panthers' lead to 37-12 with one minute left in the frame. Mellon added another three-pointer midway through the fourth quarter than was quickly matched by Kelly and neither team scored in the last two minutes until Abigail Owens nailed a three-pointer just before the buzzer.