Patuxent High School's Reagan Hagerty chases down a loose ball in the second half of Tuesday's girls soccer game at Thomas Stone. Hagerty and her teammates scored early and often as the Panthers cruised to a 15-1 victory over the host Cougars.
Thomas Stone's Anijah Medley, left, and Patuxent's Lily Stiffler battle for possession in the second half of Tuesday's girls' soccer game. Stiffler and the Panthers scored early and often en route to a 15-1 victory over the Cougars.
Thomas Stone's Anijah Medley fires a shot on goal in the second half of Tuesday's girls soccer game against Patuxent. The Panthers scored early and often en route to a 15-1 victory over the Cougars, which did not field a girls soccer team last fall.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
In the same conference and county in which their rival programs from Calvert, Huntingtown and Northern have been among the perennial powers for decades, the Patuxent High School girls soccer team is seeking to prove that it belongs among the upper echelon.
Tuesday afternoon at Thomas Stone, which did not field a girls soccer team last fall, the Panthers (2-0) scored early and often en route to a 15-1 victory over the Cougars. Junior Amber Jones led the way with three goals while teammates Taisia Reid, Laina Elliott and Jada Henson scored two goals apiece as the Panthers cruised to their second straight tally.
"I thought we did a good job of passing the ball and maintaining good possessions," said Patuxent 13th-year coach Rico Aris. "We had scrimmaged [Stone] two weeks ago and they have actually improved a lot since then. We were able to get a lot of the backups into the game in the second half and some girls scored goals for the first time today."
Jones had a hat trick for the Panthers and Reid, Elliott and Henson tallied twice each. Gwynn Lacouture, Olivia Pouncey, Mckenzie Davis, Grace Theracciano, Molly King and Jordan Eppards-Wilcox each scored once for Patuxent. Angelica Emory ended the Panthers' shutout bid with a goal for the Cougars late in the second half.
One year after she was one of two female players on the boys team, Thomas Stone (1-1) sophomore Samantha Vance now is part of a full roster of Cougars on the girls' team. Although Tuesday's contest may not have gone according to plan, Stone actually defeated Westlake 9-0 one week earlier as Vance scored five goals and added an assist.
"It was definitely rough playing against the boys last season," Vance said. "Their game is a lot faster and a lot more physical. I was so excited to hear that we would have enough girls for a team this fall. We already started the season with a win in our first game against Westlake. I don't think we knew what to expect when we played them, but we all played really well."
On Tuesday, Vance played numerous roles up top, in the middle and in the back, but the Cougars could never stem the onslaught. Patuxent led 6-0 six minutes into the game and owned a commanding 9-0 lead at the intermission. Even with its reserves rotating into the game frequently, Patuxent added to its advantage in the second half.
"I thought we did a good job communicating with one another today," Jones said. "We were able to get a lot of the younger girls involved in the second half. We're really looking forward to facing the other teams in our county, like Calvert and Huntingtown and Northern."