In the same conference and county in which their rival programs from Calvert, Huntingtown and Northern have been among the perennial powers for decades, the Patuxent High School girls soccer team is seeking to prove that it belongs among the upper echelon.

Tuesday afternoon at Thomas Stone, which did not field a girls soccer team last fall, the Panthers (2-0) scored early and often en route to a 15-1 victory over the Cougars. Junior Amber Jones led the way with three goals while teammates Taisia Reid, Laina Elliott and Jada Henson scored two goals apiece as the Panthers cruised to their second straight tally.

