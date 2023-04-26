Male runners from Great Mills, Lackey, McDonough and host Patuxent head into the first turn of the boys' 1,600-meter run on Tuesday afternoon, Patuxent's Ethan Serra, far right, gained command entering the back lane the first time and led throughout to capture that event on Tuesday.
Patuxent High School sophomore Devon Humphreys captured the girls' 1,600-meter on Tuesday afternoon in a personal best clocking of 5:54 flat and will be looking to drop time again in that event next month in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Track & Field Championships at St. Charles High School on May 9 and 11.
Great Mills High School senior KaVon Turner captured both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash events at Patuxent High School on Tuesday afternoon and will be among the favorites in both events at the upcoming Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Track & Field Championships at St. Charles High School on May 9 and 11.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Lackey High School's Alicia Hamn sprints clear from her rivals while running the anchor leg of the girls' 800-meter relay on Tuesday afternoon at Patuxent.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Lackey High School's Raylin Lee prepares for the start of the girls' 800-meter run on Tuesday afternoon at Patuxent. Lee and her trio of Chargers' teammates captured that event.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Although temperatures had clearly become more seasonal by comparison to the near heat wave that ensued much of the previous week, athletes from a quartet of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools that convened at Patuxent High School on Tuesday afternoon were already looking toward upcoming postseason meets.
Patuxent played host to track teams from Great Mills, Lackey and McDonough on Tuesday afternoon and with temperatures only hovering around 60 degrees — nearly 30 degrees cooler than some of the previous week — athletes from across the trio of counties that comprise the conference often donned hooded sweatshirts and sweat pants between events, looking to stay warm.
Great Mills senior KaVon Turner did not appear to mind the cooler climes on Tuesday, capturing both the 200-meter dash (22.03) in a personal best and the 100 in an event in which he admitted to making a few technical mistakes. But with the upcoming SMAC championships on tap at St. Charles High School on May 9 and 11, Turner realizes that each meet provides a chance to hone his skills.
"I popped up a little bit at the start of the 100 today," said Turner, who has already committed to Frostburg University for track and field. "I need to keep working on my starts. But I was really happy with my 200. I took a new personal best and it just felt really good. I am looking forward to the SMAC and region meets and seeing how I can do at those."
Host Patuxent athletes displayed speed and stamina on Tuesday in varying events. Senior Taisiya Reid again proved best in the 100, while teammates Ethan Serra and Devon Humphreys dominated the 1,600. Of that trio, Humphreys seemed to garner the most enjoyment from her triumph, having established a new personal best of 5:54 flat in a race in which she was never pressed, the mile.
"I was so happy to get that," said Humphreys, who also runs cross country and indoor track for the Panthers and expects to do so for the next two school years as well. "I just want to keep dropping time [in the mile] and maybe get down to 5:50 this season. In the 800 and the 3,200 I also want to keep dropping time. Maybe get back around 2:30 in the 800 and around 12 minutes again in the two mile."
While athletes have to transition from the outdoor cross country season to the indoor meets and then back again to the outdoor meets, McDonough sprint specialist Kemond Felder has added another mix to that equation. On Tuesday afternoon Felder again prevailed in the 110 hurdles while basically incorporating that event into this regiment recently.