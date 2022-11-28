Patuxent tops Harford Tech, books place in state championship

Returning to the sidelines for Patuxent High School this season, Panthers head coach Steve Crounse wanted to get the program back to competing on a championship level.
Despite Crounse’s history of success coaching for nearly 30 years in Southern Maryland, not many would have predicted the Panthers making the jump in one year.
“I am blessed that we are getting back [to a state final] this soon with this group,” Crounse stated. You don't take these opportunities for granted, you cherish them. The kids are going to play hard and with a lot of passion.”
With Crounse at the helm in his prior stint at Patuxent, the Panthers appeared in two state football championships — falling short in 2013 and capturing the title in 2015.
On Saturday, the Panthers will be vying to capture the 2A/1A state championship at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at noon versus the undefeated defending state champions of Dunbar High School of Baltimore.
“This coaching staff knows how to prepare for this type of event and we've been there before,” Crounse said. “We've been on the short end and good end of one, and we'll do our best to get the kids ready to go.”
Patuxent (11-2 overall) booked their spot in the final after racing out to an early lead and finishing with a 43-21 victory over Harford Tech of Harford County in the Class 2A/1A state semifinal last Friday evening.
Harford Tech (8-5) marched down the field on its first drive of the game, only to stall out just outside the red zone and turn the ball over on downs.
The Panthers got on the scoreboard first with a 22-yard Colin McDermott field goal and extended their advantage with a 31-yard rushing score from junior Daiquan Buck early in the second quarter.
“We overcame adversity throughout the whole season and we are excited we made it to the championship,” said Buck, who led the Panthers ground attack with three touchdowns.
The Cobras pulled to within 10-7 on a three-yard touchdown reception from Donte Evans, but the Panthers wasted no time extending their lead before the half.
Patuxent senior Jedidiah Lancaster punched it in from one-yard out and, moments later, senior Asa Locks’ 39-yard pick six put the hosts firmly in front 24-7 at half.
Panthers freshman Evan Jones added an 80-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and Patuxent cruised to the lopsided win with 19 second-half points.
“Our defense stopping their run was key,” sophomore Jackson Rawlings said. “I don’t think it has sunk in with me yet we are in the state final, but we will have a plan and be ready.”