Patuxent tops Harford Tech, books place in state championship

The Patuxent Panthers pose for a team photo after toppling Harford Tech in the Class 2A/1A state semifinal football game on Friday, Nov. 25.

 Photo by John Niswander

Returning to the sidelines for Patuxent High School this season, Panthers head coach Steve Crounse wanted to get the program back to competing on a championship level.

Despite Crounse’s history of success coaching for nearly 30 years in Southern Maryland, not many would have predicted the Panthers making the jump in one year.