Typically each fall the players from the Patuxent High School volleyball team would only venture across the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge on weeknights for matches against Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foes Chopticon, Great Mills or Leonardtown.
But this fall, with their season on hold until sometime in the spring, the Panthers have had to make the 30-mile commute simply to practice indoors at the Willows Recreation Center in Lexington Park, since Calvert County athletes are not permitted to use any equipment during their allotted conditioning and workouts. For nearly two dozen Patuxent volleyball players, the commute is worth the ride.
On Tuesday evenings at the Willows center, sans head coach Kevin Keller, the prospective players of the Patuxent volleyball team convene for a busy, two-hour practice. Among the players who have made it a point to take part are seniors Jasmin Johnson and Emma Poteet and juniors Caroline Graves and Alayna Sievert.
“It’s good to be able to have some place to practice,” said Johnson, an outside hitter who suffered a torn meniscus last fall and will not be playing volleyball in college. “It’s a lot of fun being here. We have a lot of returning players and younger players here each week. It sucks that our coach [Keller] can’t be here, but we understand.”
Poteet, the Panthers’ starting libero last fall, continues to hone her defensive skills during the practice sessions. Like Johnson, Poteet typically only plays one sport for Patuxent each year, but she admitted that one of her friends is attempting to lure her onto the girls’ lacrosse squad next spring.
“I’m glad that we have a place to play,” said Poteet, whose older brother and father are both avid tennis players and whose father, Matt, led the Panthers to the 2002 Class 3A state championship. “We can’t use a ball in our gym so we do a lot of conditioning there. But it’s great to come here and know that we have a place to practice and work on plays.”
Graves received limited playing time last season on varsity, but the outside hitter could see more action when the 2020 season makes its belated start sometime next year. Sievert, who also works part-time, was unable to attend Tuesday’s practice since she was on a college visit in North Carolina.
“We have definitely been having fun,” Graves said. “All of the seniors have been here and we have a lot of younger girls on the team.”
Neither Johnson nor Poteet is looking to play volleyball in college, so both are eager to see how well the team will fare in 2021. Two years ago the Panthers won their final home match over La Plata in five sets to reach the 2A South Region final, something both seniors would like to emulate next spring.
“We want to win the region, go to states and see how far we can go,” Johnson said.
