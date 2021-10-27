Severe storms may have forced the postponement of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference field hockey championship by a day to Tuesday evening, but the additional 24 hours was well worth the wait for players from host Patuxent High School who edged Northern 3-2 in penalty strokes for the title.
Northern had beat Patuxent 1-0 when the two teams met three weeks earlier, so the additional day delay hardly proved to diminish the motivational persistence of the host Panthers. Ironically, Northern led on two different occasions in regulation and had struck first in penalty strokes only to see Patuxent finally emerge in dramatic fashion on a chilly, windy night in Lusby.
“We talked about wanting to play them again since they beat us the first time,” said Patuxent senior Abby Alderman, who is headed to Eastern Michigan University for women’s lacrosse. “That [1-0] loss was a big motivating factor for us going into the championship game. We fell behind early in the first quarter and the second quarter, but each time we came right back.”
While the two teams combined to score only one goal in the first meeting three weeks earlier, they doubled that output in the first 15 minutes on Tuesday. Northern’s Mickey Bond gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the contest, but the Panthers drew even in the final minute of the opening frame on a goal by Tamia Hill.
Northern regained the lead three minutes into the second quarter when Bella Crum scored to give the Patriots a brief 2-1 lead. But once again the Panthers had an answer as Kendall Fean brought the hosts even with five minutes left in the first half. Compared to the first meeting, the rematch had appeared to be a genuine shoot-out.
Neither team scored in the last 30 minutes of regulation or during the two overtime sessions, necessitating penalty strokes. Crum struck first for Northern, but Alderman would later get the equalizer. Northern senior Mackenzie Blackwell had the chance to give the Patriots the lead again only to be whistled for an infraction. Moments later it was Kayleigh Haines who ended the drama with a goal for the Panthers.
“We definitely had our chances to win the game in regulation,” said Blackwell, coincidentally another Eastern Michigan University recruit who plays club lacrosse with Alderman. “We needed to get a few sticks on the ball in the box. It was an intense game and really nerve-racking. I think we’ll learn from this loss. I feel like the better team didn’t win.”