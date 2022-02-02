In a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference triangular wrestling meet on Tuesday that would evolve into a dual meet for the hosts, the Patuxent High School squad upended McDonough 65-17, but then fell to Chopticon 47-27. Chopticon and McDonough had faced one another previously and were actually not required to make up any matches.
Patuxent defeated McDonough in the opening dual meet contest as only eight of the 14 weight classes scheduled required matches. The Panthers won five matches via forfeit and the Rams actually claimed one in similar fashion, with Patuxent winning six of the eight matches by pin. McDonough wrestlers recorded pins in two of the lighter weight classes.
“Right now I think we’re right where we expected to be,” said Patuxent wrestling coach Mike Bartley. “We have region duals next week at Huntingtown, then we’ll have SMAC and regionals after that and hope to have some guys go to states. Some of the guys had two really good matches tonight.”
Patuxent’s Caleb Kollscilnak (132 pounds) recorded a pair of pins on Tuesday, as did Ethan Serra (152). Noah Santavasi posted a forfeit victory against McDonough then edged Chopticon’s Austin Morris in their 113-pound match. Mikey Gray was en route to being defeated by Chopticon’s Trevor Hinkler but was awarded an injury default victory.
McDonough senior Jabari Robinson (106) stayed undefeated with a first round pin against Patuxent then moments later Nolyn Hudler (138) recorded a first round pin. Rams’ heavyweight Julio DeJesus won his match via forfeit, while McDonough’s Elizabeth Hagler (152), who will be among the serious state title contenders once the region and state matches get divided by gender, suffered a late first round pin.
“We only have two seniors on the team and right now we have four weight classes that are not filled,” said McDonough coach Bobby Hudler. “But the other kids have been competing. Jabari is undefeated and Nolyn has only three losses all season, including tournaments. I think Liz [Hagler] has a great shot at winning states this year.”
Chopticon improved to 10-3 with its 47-27 victory over the host Panthers on Tuesday and Braves coach Dave Kramer admits that his squad is peaking at the right time with SMAC, region and state tournaments just around the corner. Senior Trey Kratko recorded his 100th career victory on Monday then added to that total with a tech fall win on Tuesday.
“We don’t have a lot of experience on the team this year and of course we didn’t get to have a season a year ago,” Kramer said. “But right now the guys are peaking at the right time. I was proud of Trey the other night being able to get his 100th victory. That’s tough to do in two and one-half years.”
Against Patuxent on Tuesday, Chopticon got pins from Logan Richards (120), Peyton Cooney (138), Jacob Wait (170), Blake Houser (182) Jaiden Holt (182) and Devin Cobabe (106). In the most contentious match of the evening, Chopticon’s Jaiden King edged the Panthers’ Dylan Santavasi, 15-14. King led 11-2 after two rounds, watched Santavasi rally for a 14-13 victory then finally prevailed in the waning seconds.
