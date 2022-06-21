Last Friday evening after the Phillies edged the Orioles 6-5 to capture the Calvert County American Little League senior championship at Hallowing Point Park, Phillies' coach George Herdinko gladly accepted the game ball from his players.
Herdinko had initially handed the ball to pitcher Joseph Gorman, a rising freshman at Huntingtown High School, who had no idea before he arrived at the field that he would be summoned to such an important role. Gordon tossed five shutout innings to collect the win and contributed to the cause by adding singles and scoring in the sixth and seventh to help propel the Phillies to the narrow victory.
"This means more to me than any trophy," said Herdinko while holding the scuffed game ball from Friday's triumph. "This means the world to me. This is such a great group of guys. When we got here, I handed Joseph the ball and told him it was his game. He had no idea that he was going to pitch tonight. It caught him by surprise but he went out there and did a great job."
Gordon, whose two older sisters, Mary Gorman and Jane Gorman, are both Huntingtown graduates and brother, Thomas Gorman, is a rising junior at the school, blanked the Orioles on four hits while fanning eight batters in five shutout innings of work. He admitted he had little time to get nervous about being tabbed as the Phillies' starting pitcher.
"When I got here, coach told me I was going to start," Gorman said. "It caught me a little by surprise. But I was able to settle down pretty quickly. Once I got past the first batter, I was OK. Those last two innings [at the plate], they were playing me to pull so both times I went the other way. The second time I hit the ball over the third base bag."
Gorman and Orioles' starter Gibson Harper were engaged in a genuine pitchers' duel through much of the contest. Gorman blanked the Orioles in five complete innings, while Harper took the loss after departing trailing 1-0. In the bottom of the third, their matchup reached a zenith when Gorman finally fanned Harper on the 14th pitch of a prolonged at-bat.
Two nights after fanning 10 batters on just 45 pitches to help the Phillies reach the title game, Joey Wolf barely survived two shaky innings for the victorious squad. Staked to a 4-0 lead when he entered the outing in the sixth in a non-save situation, Wolf struggled with his command, walking three batters and hitting another in the sixth then walked two more batters in the seventh.
The Orioles trimmed the gap to 4-3 against Wolf in the bottom of the sixth, who had singled and scored in the top of the frame. But the Phillies added two insurance runs in the seventh against Orioles' reliever Mike Daron, both of which they needed when the hosts responded with two runs in the bottom of the seventh before another Wolf strikeout finally ended the contest.
"We were missing three starters today," said Orioles' coach Dennis Morgan, whose team finished the season at 12-2. "But the guys we had here today played hard. We had a good season. We went 10-1 during the season and won a playoff game and got to within one run in the championship game."