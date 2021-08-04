One week after several of the players from both squads participated in the Charles & St. Mary’s County Baseball all-star game and then stayed for the festivities of the league’s old-timers game, Western Charles and Pomfret renewed their rivalry in the CHASM play last Saturday afternoon at Rainbow Construction Field with a far more competitive edge.
Western Charles (7-5), the league’s three-time reigning champions, broke an 8-8 deadlock through six innings by doubling their production over the last three frames en route to a 16-9 victory over the Pirates. Last summer, Pomfret (10-2) had dominated the league slate while going 17-1 but eventually it was the Natty Bohs who emerged with their third straight title by winning the last two games of the championship series.
“It’s always great competition when we play them,” said Western Charles shortstop and leadoff hitter Tyler Summers, the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player.
Western Charles had staked starting hurler and eventual winner Pat Mahoney to an early, 7-3 lead. But the Pirates were not about to go away quietly. Pomfret narrowed the gap to 7-6 on a three-run homer from Nick Burch and then drew even in the home half of the sixth on a two-run single by Tyler Croson. Unfazed by yielding the tying runs, the Natty Bohs had a response.
Western Charles broke open the contest late by scoring three runs in the seventh, three more in the eighth and then two in the ninth to vault Mahoney into the win column. Chris Blondin singled and scored in both the seventh and eighth then belted a two-run homer in the ninth. Summers drove in one run with a single in the seventh then doubled home two more in the eighth.
Staked to a modest lead, Western Charles veteran reliever Bill DeAtley made it stand over the last three frames. DeAtley earned a well-deserved save by limiting the Pirates to one run — a solo shot by Burch in the ninth — over the last three innings as the Natty Bohs prevailed 16-9.
“At the end of the month, a lot of my guys are going to be going back to college,” said Pomfret skipper Jason Simms. “We still have some games to make up this month, but I don’t know if I will have enough pitching.”
This Sunday will test the pitching limitations for all six CHASM teams, with a trio of doubleheaders on tap at three different locations. Indian Head (8-2) will face Western Charles (7-5) in a twin-bill at Rainbow Construction Field beginning at 10 am, St. Mary’s (4-7) will face Pomfret (10-2) in two games at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park starting at 1 p.m. and DMV (0-12) will face Post 255 in another double dip at Marley Run Park starting at 1 p.m.
In conjunction with its 75th season celebration, Chasm will host a golf tournament at Wicomico Shores on Friday, August 20 with registration taking place at 8 am and a shotgun start at 9 am. On Oct. 16, the Waldorf Jaycees will host the 75th Season Celebration Banquet.
