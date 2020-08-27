In the belated and relocated second doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, regular season champion Pomfret maintained its nearly perfect ways this summer by sweeping “host” St. Mary’s Post 255, 11-0 and 12-7 at Rainbow Construction Field in La Plata. Both games were originally scheduled for Chancellor’s Run Regional Park.
In the opening game, which began as a genuine pitchers’ duel through three scoreless innings, Pomfret (17-1) gradually broke open the game over the last four frames and cruised to an 11-0 victory. The Pirates scored three times in the fourth, added an unearned run in the fifth, scored twice more in the sixth and padded the outcome by plating five runs in the seventh.
Pomfret, which will have a bye this weekend in the last round of CHASM regular season games, got a nearly flawless outing from pitcher Brandon Samuels. Oddly, Post 255 opened the game with a leadoff double by Joe Sherman, but he never scored and the St. Mary’s squad collected only three more hits against Samuels over the last six innings.
“I thought everything was working today,” said Samuels, who spent three years at St. Mary’s Ryken High School before graduating from Chopticon High. “My fastball, curveball, slider and changeup were all good. I could pitch with a lot of confidence knowing the defense that I have playing behind.”
Pomfret struck first in the opener by scoring three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, two more in the sixth and added five more in the seventh. Kyle Schade belted a two-run homer then Dylan Henderson added a two-out single after Tyler Croson had reached on an error. In the sixth, Croson reached on a fielder’s choice while laying down a bunt, then Henderson followed with an RBI single.
While the opening game started quickly before stalling amid the Pirates’ scoring flourish, the second game was virtually concluded early. Pomfret scored five runs in the top of the first inning, added another in the second and added two runs in each of the fourth, fifth and seventh innings as Schade homered for the second time on the day. Post 255 scored twice in the sixth and three times in the seventh as Rudy Carrico III belted a two-run homer in the last frame.
Pitching was the primary difference in the nightcap. Pomfret starter Dylan Bell held the Post 255 squad scoreless through three innings then Pirates’ reliever Sam Benson collected the win despite allowing seven runs in three-plus innings of work. Post 255 starter Dylan Mattingly could not escape the first and took the loss after allowing five runs, two earned, in just one-third of an inning.
In the earlier doubleheader on Sunday, Western Charles (10-6) maintained its winning ways by sweeping La Plata (1-15), 16-7 and 9-5. The defending league champion Natty Boh’s have won eight straight since being swept by Pomfret in July and loom poised to be the main threat to the regular season champions once the double-eliminated playoffs get underway on Sept. 12.
This Sunday will mark the CHASM regular season finale as Rainbow Construction Field hosts a pair of doubleheaders. Western Charles will face Indian Head then St. Mary’s Legion Post 255 will clash with La Plata. All five teams will qualify for the postseason, with St. Mary’s Post 255 and La Plata likely to meet in the play-in game on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1