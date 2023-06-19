St. Mary's Door starting pitcher Greg Koepke fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning against Pomfret leadoff batter Austin Simms. Door staked Keopke to several early leads, but Simms and the Pirates rallied for a 10-7 victory in that contest on Saturday.
St. Mary's Door batter Cole Tarleton belts a two-run homer off Pomfret starting pitcher Julio Rivas in the top of the first inning of Saturday's Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League game. St. Mary's led several times early, but Pomfret rallied for a 10-7 victory and Rivas collected the win for the Pirates while tossing eight-plus innings.
Staff photo by Ted Black
After spotting visiting St. Mary's Door an early lead last Saturday afternoon, the Pomfret Pirates rallied for a 10-7 victory in a Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League game at Rainbow Construction Field behind a pair of superb efforts.
Pomfret garnered its first Chasm Baseball tournament title two years ago and on Saturday afternoon the Pirates displayed some semblance of prior championship grit. Starting pitcher Julio Rivas allowed seven runs, three earned, while fanning six batters in eight-plus innings of work and Joey Downing sparked the offense with four hits and six runs batted in, including a three-run homer.
Pomfret and Rivas found themselves in an early hole when Cole Tarleton belted a two-run homer in the top of the first and then Door added two unearned runs in the third and two more unearned runs in the fourth. But the Pirates rallied thanks largely to Downing, who singled in the first, doubled in the third then tied the game with a three-run homer in the fourth.
"I was just looking to do what I always do," said Downing, a rising senior at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. "I was just looking for something to hit and drive. I didn't get much playing time last year at UMBC so I'm trying to work my way back into the lineup."
After Rivas allowed a clean run in the fifth that allowed St. Mary's to draw even at 7-all, Downing singled home Rivas in the bottom of the frame to tie it then added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh with a sacrifice fly that scored Austin Simms. A former standout player at the College of Southern Maryland, Simms walked three times in that game and scored on all three occasions.
After finally getting some offensive run support and cleaner play from his infield unit behind him, Rivas settled down and blanked the Door in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. His bid for a complete game, however, ended when he beaned St. Mary's coach and pinch-hitter Jay Smith in the top of the ninth, prompting Pomfret coach Jason Simms to pull him in favor of Trevor Drummond who retired the next three batters to earn the save.
"It's great just being able to play with these guys during the summer," said Tarleton, a rising junior at St. Mary's College of Maryland and former member of the St. Mary's Legion Post 255 squad that collected state and region titles in 2021 and earned a trip to the American Legion World Series. "I'm from St. Mary's County and a lot of these guys are like family to me."