After spotting visiting St. Mary's Door an early lead last Saturday afternoon, the Pomfret Pirates rallied for a 10-7 victory in a Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League game at Rainbow Construction Field behind a pair of superb efforts.

Pomfret garnered its first Chasm Baseball tournament title two years ago and on Saturday afternoon the Pirates displayed some semblance of prior championship grit. Starting pitcher Julio Rivas allowed seven runs, three earned, while fanning six batters in eight-plus innings of work and Joey Downing sparked the offense with four hits and six runs batted in, including a three-run homer.


  

