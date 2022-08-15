Throughout the summer in the annual Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball league, parity has been the theme as none of the five remaining teams has yet to separate from the pack. Last Sunday afternoon one team had a genuine chance to get a little breathing room heading into the final two weeks of the season.

Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Construction Field, host Pomfret, the defending CHASM champions and St. Mary's Post 255 split a doubleheader. Pomfret rallied to take the opener, 6-5, in eight innings, but Post 255 responded with an 11-0 victory in the nightcap, In the opener, St. Mary's was three outs away from a 5-4 victory, only to yield the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth.

