Pomfret starting pitcher Joey Downing fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Sunday's second game between the Pirates and St. Mary's Post 255. Pomfret took the opener 6-5 in eight innings, but Post 255 cruised to an 11-0 lead in the nightcap.
Pomfret leadoff batter Tyler Croson opens the bottom of the first inning against St. Mary's Post 255 pitcher Ethan Ledig with a single to right. But Croson and the Pirates managed only one other hit against Ledig in five innings as Post 255 cruised to an 11-0 victory in the second game of Sunday's twin-bill between those squads at Rainbow Construction Field.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Throughout the summer in the annual Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball league, parity has been the theme as none of the five remaining teams has yet to separate from the pack. Last Sunday afternoon one team had a genuine chance to get a little breathing room heading into the final two weeks of the season.
Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Construction Field, host Pomfret, the defending CHASM champions and St. Mary's Post 255 split a doubleheader. Pomfret rallied to take the opener, 6-5, in eight innings, but Post 255 responded with an 11-0 victory in the nightcap, In the opener, St. Mary's was three outs away from a 5-4 victory, only to yield the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth.
"The league is really even this year," said Pomfret Pirates coach Jason Simms, whose team had gone a combined 33-3 the previous two summers. "We're going to lose a couple of our college guys next week and my third baseman, Mikey Guy, broke his wrist a couple of weeks ago in a game."
In hindsight, Pomfret (6-6) came painstakingly close to being swept by St. Mary's on Sunday. Although the Pirates led 3-0 early, St. Mary's rallied for a 4-3 lead in the sixth and led 5-4 going to the bottom of the eighth. But Pirates' slugger Anthony Waterloo smacked a solo home run to tie it and later Trevor Drummond scored on a single to right center by Clayton Lambert to lift the hosts to a 6-5 win.
Through the early stages of the second game, Post 255 owned a modest 2-0 lead. But the visitors put the game out of reach by scoring seven unearned runs in the top of the fifth against reliever Austin Simms. Post 255 officially sealed the verdict via the mercy rule in the top of the sixth by adding two more runs and the Pirates never countered.
St. Mary's (8-6) starting pitcher Ethan Ledig, a Chopticon High School graduate who was a key cog in the Post 255 legion team's Maryland State and Region titles the previous summer, blanked the Pirates on two hits and one walk while fanning four in five complete innings to collect the win. Pomfret's Tyler Croson actually led off the game with a bloop single to right, but Ledig allowed just one another hit over the next four frames.
Post 255 took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against Pomfret left-handed pitcher Joey Downing when John Callahan smacked a two-run single that scored Marty Bonifant and Ledig. After Ledig escaped several jams to preserve the tepid advantage through the middle frames, St. Mary's broke the game open by scoring seven times in the fifth.
Sean Lemon was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded then Billy Hennessey, Matt Robinson delivered run-scoring singles and Bonifant added a two-run single in his second at-bat of the inning. Bonfiant had opened the fifth by reaching on an error and that would eventually doom Simms, although all seven runs he allowed would be unearned.
"Ethan was very good," said St. Mary's coach Rudy Carrico, Jr. "He was excellent that second game. I really thought we were going to win the opener. But these next two weekends will be interesting. We still have a double-header and then we have to complete a game with Indian Head."
This Sunday Pomfret and Western Charles will meet in a twin-bill at Rainbow Construction Field, while Post 255 and St. Mary's [Door] will play a doubleheader at Chancellors Run Park. On Saturday, August 27, Pomfret and Indian Head will meet in a twin-bill at Rainbow Construction Field then the following day Western Charles and St. Mary's will cap the regular season slate with a single game.