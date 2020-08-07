In the doubleheader that matched the top two teams in the Charles & St. Mary’s Baseball League standings through the end of July, the Pomfret Pirates showed they are certainly the squad to beat moving forward as they upended St. Mary’s Legion Post 255, 10-8 and 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Construction Field.
Pomfret (11-1) rallied from an early 5-0 deficit and still trailed 8-5 heading to the bottom of the fifth before the Pirates found another way to succeed. The Pirates scored once in the fifth and then rallied with four runs in the sixth, three on a home run by Clark Burrows, a Charles County resident, DeMatha High School graduate and rising sophomore at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.
Pomfret trailed 8-6 heading to the bottom of the sixth and started the rally when Drummond singled, Mikey Guy and Burch walked, then Corey Rosier plated one run with a sac fly to left. With two runners on board, Burrows stepped to the plate looking for something to hit and found it early in the count and blasted a three-run homer to left center for a 10-8 lead.
“Seriously, I was just looking for something to hit,” Burrows said. “I just wanted to drive something so that we could get the runs. He tried to throw me a fastball inside and I guessed right and just hit it. This is definitely a fun team. We have outstanding pitchers and our fielders can make plays.”
Pomfret starting pitcher Dylan Bell was chased after allowing seven runs in four innings of work, but reliever Brandon Samuels limited Legion Post 255 to just one run over the last three innings. Burrows vaulted the reliever into the win column with his three-run blast in the sixth.
“It was just that one mistake,” Post 255 (5-5) manager Tyler Kimmey said. “You can’t make a mistake to a division-II hitter like Clark. If you miss the target, he’s going to make you pay. I thought we probably hit the ball better the second game, but they made all the plays.”
Pomfret staked Drummond to a 3-0 lead early and the McDonough product never relented thereafter. Burch belted a two-run homer in the first and both Drummond and Rosier added run-scoring singles in the home half of the third. Neither team scored over the last four frames, with Simms and Burch each making two defensive plays that saved runs during that span.
Then in the nightcap, Pomfret scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead and never looked back en route to a 5-0 victory. Drummond, a McDonough High School graduate and sophomore at the College of Southern Maryland, went the distance to earn the complete game shutout, getting runs early and defensive support late from shortstop Austin Simms and center fielder Nick Burch.
In the earlier doubleheader at Rainbow Construction Field, Western Charles (6-6) continued its winning ways by taking two games from La Plata (1-10), 7-0 and 9-3. In the twin-bill that took place at Chancellors Run Park on Sunday, Indian Head (7-5) and St. Mary’s (3-7) split two games. St. Mary’s won the opener, 6-5, but Indian Head took the second, 5-1.
This weekend the schedule moves back to two days with Pomfret facing La Plata on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. then on Sunday Indian Head will play two games with St. Mary’s Legion Post 255. Western Charles has the bye while St. Mary’s U-19 team has completed its 10-game slate for the summer.
