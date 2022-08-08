Local members of the Maryland Pony Club Eventing Team celebrate their latest championship at the Tryon Equestrian Center in Mill Springs, North Carolina. Pictured left-right are Ava Wehrs, Bella Craft, Cassidy Spicknall, Hailey Spicknall and coach Asta Repenning
Charles County resident Ava Wehrs guides her horse Lyric over a hurdle in the United States Pony Club Championships East at the Tryon Equestrian Center in Mill Springs, N.C.
Photo by Brigitte Wehrs
A small contingent of local riders may have only made up a fraction of the entire Maryland Region of Pony Club team that competed in the U.S. Pony Club Championships East at the Tryon Equestrian Center in North Carolina last month, but the eight Southern Maryland residents played a key role in the team's overall title.
Overall, Maryland sent 46 kids to participate in the three-day event and eight of them represented Southern Maryland. Hollywood native Emma Anderson, Chaptico resident Cole Attick, Charlotte Eskeland and Sephie Pavis of Leonardtown along with Prince Frederick sisters Cassidy Spicknall, Hayley Spicknall and Samantha Spicknall, and Ava Wehrs of Newburg each performed well.
"In Pony Club, one thing that sets it apart from other horse shows is that the kids are judged on horse management," said Maryland Region of Pony Club Regional Supervisor Brigitte Wehrs. "They are required to display overall knowledge and ability in presenting their horse, the care of their horse and all the preparation for each day of competition."
In the eventing competition, where riders and their horses compete in three phases — dressage, stadium jumping and cross country — the Spicknall sisters and Wehrs combined to take first place overall and second in horse management. Individually, Wehrs was first aboard her horse, Lyric, while Hayley Spicknall (Jumping Jack Cash) took fourth and Cassidy Spicknall (Harrison) was seventh.
Anderson and her horse, Marcei, placed second individually and in the team competition. Newburg resident Megan Zalesak aboard Second Chance took third in the individual event and fifth in team placing.
Eskeland and her horse, Jagger, took third in overall team, fifth in horse management and she was also recognized as one of only two riders among the 89 that competed who had five clear rounds, meaning they did not drop a single hurdle rail. Attick, aboard Fenna, took first in Tetrathlon, which consists of riding, running, shooting and swimming. Samantha Spicknall, aboard Munchie, competed in show jumping where they were second overall.
"The events started on Thursday with formal jog outs where the two members trot their ponies out for the veterinarians to ensure they are sound and ready to compete," Wehrs said. "Then Friday through Sunday the members competed in their individual events where they are judged as a team on horse management and riding."