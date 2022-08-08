A small contingent of local riders may have only made up a fraction of the entire Maryland Region of Pony Club team that competed in the U.S. Pony Club Championships East at the Tryon Equestrian Center in North Carolina last month, but the eight Southern Maryland residents played a key role in the team's overall title.

Overall, Maryland sent 46 kids to participate in the three-day event and eight of them represented Southern Maryland. Hollywood native Emma Anderson, Chaptico resident Cole Attick, Charlotte Eskeland and Sephie Pavis of Leonardtown along with Prince Frederick sisters Cassidy Spicknall, Hayley Spicknall and Samantha Spicknall, and Ava Wehrs of Newburg each performed well.

