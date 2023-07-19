Post 255's Jordyn Greever throws a pitch to Osprey's Cassidy Wolfe during the first match of a doubleheader on July 18 at Hallowing Point Park. The teams tied 2-2 in the first game and the Ospreys came out on top 9-2 in the second game.
Post 255 pitcher Kat Brabson, right, runs after the ball as Osprey's Tessa Gray runs for second base. The Ospreys went on to beat Post 255 9-2 in the second game after tying the first game of a doubleheadr 2-2.
Post 255's Jordyn Greever throws a pitch to Osprey's Cassidy Wolfe during the first match of a doubleheader on July 18 at Hallowing Point Park. The teams tied 2-2 in the first game and the Ospreys came out on top 9-2 in the second game.
Photo by Cecelia Shilling
Post 255 pitcher Kat Brabson, right, runs after the ball as Osprey's Tessa Gray runs for second base. The Ospreys went on to beat Post 255 9-2 in the second game after tying the first game of a doubleheadr 2-2.
Kat Brabson and Jordyn Greever have played on softball teams together since they were younger than 8 years old and are preparing for their last year as opponents on rival high school softball teams.
Greever, a rising junior at Huntingtown High, and Brabson, a rising senior at Northern, remember first playing together on a Little League team called Roar. Now, about a decade later, the girls both pitch on the American Legion Post 255 softball team.
“We had our little blue jerseys and we were probably six or seven and that’s how it all started,” Brabson said.
Since playing together for Roar, the girls played together for Northern Calvert Fury travel softball team, coached by Greever’s dad, John. When Jordyn Greever first heard about the start of the American Legion softball league, she knew she wanted Brabson there with her.
“I got a text from one of the girls on the travel team who said I should come to play with them here, but she said we need another pitcher and asked, ‘Do you know of anyone,’” Greever said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, Kat!’ I knew she would do it.”
Brabson remembers a text from Greever asking which jersey number she wanted before signing up for the team, she said.
“I remember saying 'Dad … Jordyn just signed me up for something,'” Brabson said.
During the school year, however, the girls face off on rival high school teams, which can be fun and challenging at the same time, they said.
“It’s actually really fun because every time we have a match, it’s game on,” Brabson said. “We get the best of each other. We even train together so we know each other’s ins and outs.”
Greever noted how difficult playing against her friends can be, she said, and even apologizes when striking them out.
“I’ll strike her out but I always feel so bad,” Greever said. “If it’s someone I’ve played with I’ll say sorry because it feels good to get them out in that moment but then after it’s like ‘Oh my gosh, they’re my teammate.’”
Greever pitched in the first round of a doubleheader against the Southern Maryland Ospreys on July 18 at Hallowing Point Park, which ended in a 2-2 tie. Greever felt like she struggled during this game compared to more recent matches, she said.
Brabson pitched in the second match until the top of the sixth inning, after pulling a muscle near her hamstrings. The second game ended in a loss for 255, with a score of 2-9.
“I was fighting through a little bit of injury at the end and it made it really hard for me to actually follow through with my pitch,” Brabson said. “I think I was trying to overcompensate a little too much.”
Coach Alexis Gray for the Ospreys applauded her team’s performance in both games that night.
“We had Mikaela Guy pitching in the first game, who did a beautiful job, and Claire Radford come in at the end,” Gray said. “It’s always a team effort. When you win 9-2 you have everybody in your roster hitting well.”
Both Post 255 pitchers plan to continue playing ball after finishing high school, they said. Greever is still in the recruitment process going into her junior year, and Brabson plans to play Division III for Randolph-Macon College after graduating from Northern High next year, she said.