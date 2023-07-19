Kat Brabson and Jordyn Greever have played on softball teams together since they were younger than 8 years old and are preparing for their last year as opponents on rival high school softball teams.

Greever, a rising junior at Huntingtown High, and Brabson, a rising senior at Northern, remember first playing together on a Little League team called Roar. Now, about a decade later, the girls both pitch on the American Legion Post 255 softball team.


  