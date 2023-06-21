Through the first two weeks of the initial Frank Riley American Legion senior softball league the Post 255 Morganza Riverhawks have emerged as one of the best teams in the field of six and on Tuesday evening at Hallowing Park Point they swept Post 238 Maryland Hustle 16U 8-1 and 10-1.

Post 255 (4-0) got stellar pitching performances in each contest and the Riverhawks also displayed ample power at the plate in both games. Katerina Brabson, a rising senior at Northern High School, limited Post 238 to one unearned run in the opener then Jordyn Greever, a rising junior at Huntingtown High, limited the youthful Hustle squad to one run while fanning eight batters in the nightcap.


  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews