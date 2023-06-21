American Legion Post 255 hurler Katerina Brabson, a rising senior at Northern High School, fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's Senior League contest against Post 238. Brabson allowed one earned run in that game and Post 255 swept Post 238, 8-1 and 10-1 on Tuesday at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick.
American Legion Post 238 pitcher Madison Prentiss fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's second game against Post 255. Prentiss allowed 10 runs, six earned, in the nightcap as Post 255 swept Post 238 8-1 and 10-1 at Hallowing Point Park on Tuesday.
American Legion Post 255 hurler Jordyn Greever, a rising junior at Huntingtown High School, fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's second game against Post 238. Greever limited to one run and fanned eight batters as Post 255 swept both games of the twin-bill at Hallowing Point Park, 8-1 and 10-1.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Through the first two weeks of the initial Frank Riley American Legion senior softball league the Post 255 Morganza Riverhawks have emerged as one of the best teams in the field of six and on Tuesday evening at Hallowing Park Point they swept Post 238 Maryland Hustle 16U 8-1 and 10-1.
Post 255 (4-0) got stellar pitching performances in each contest and the Riverhawks also displayed ample power at the plate in both games. Katerina Brabson, a rising senior at Northern High School, limited Post 238 to one unearned run in the opener then Jordyn Greever, a rising junior at Huntingtown High, limited the youthful Hustle squad to one run while fanning eight batters in the nightcap.
Brabson actually yielded the game's first run in the top of the first inning, but the Riverhawks tied it in the bottom of the frame then broke the game open by scoring six times in the second. Brabson actually gave the Riverhawks the lead with a sacrifice fly that scored Chelsea Bassford and later in the second Lacey Johnson and Kaylee Overby, drove in runs in a rally highlighted by Chopticon High products.
"It's fun being part of a team like this," said Brabson, who would also collect two hits and a sacrifice fly in the nightcap. "We have a good mix of girls from different high schools and a couple of them have already played one year in college. We play a lot of tournaments with [Northern-Calvert] Fury, but these league games are a lot of fun."
In the bottom of the third another former Braves standout Karly Wolfe, who played this past spring at Salisbury University along with Riverhawks' teammate and Huntingtown graduate Kailey Smith, as the Seagulls (49-6) advanced to the NCAA Division-III College World Series. That squad also included Northern graduate Sam Flowers and the Seagulls eventually suffered a 1-0 setback in the finale.
In the nightcap it was Greever who went the distance in the circle for the Riverhawks and her changeup triggered eight strikeouts and limited the Hustle to one run in six complete innings. Several Chopticon products against flexed their muscles at the plate with both Bassford and Johnson belting solo homers in the sixth against Hustle hurler Madison Prentiss, although the last four runs she surrendered were unearned.
"I thought my changeup was really good tonight," said Greever, who also plays travel softball with the Fury. "I was able to get a lot of their girls to chase away. We also have a lot of girls that can really hit."
Johnson, who went 4-for-5 plus a walk, scored four times and homered in the nightcap during a productive twin-bill for the Riverhawks, The recent Chopticon graduate is planning to attend the College of Southern Maryland in the fall and could play softball for the Hawks the next two seasons, although she remains undecided on that possibility.