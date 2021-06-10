While most of them are still in the midst of attempting to garner region and state titles over the next two weekends, the best players from the various Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division will be honored this week by Southern Maryland News.
Baseball
Dylan Brown, La Plata
The senior second baseman was the Warriors’ offensive most valuable player and key cog in their run to the SMAC Potomac Division title and berth in the June 11, 2A South Region I final. Brown batted .436 with five doubles, collected 21 RBI and scored 13 runs. He had a .522 on-base percentage and only fanned once in 47 plate appearances.
Softball
Morgan Gleason, La Plata
As the team’s catcher, Gleason was a key player in the Warriors’ unbeaten run through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division and eventual 7-1 victory over North Point in the championship game. The junior batted .667 [32-for-48] with seven doubles, four triples and four home runs and fanned only once and did a superb job behind the plate all season as battery mate for sophomore pitcher Jenna Goldey.
Boys lacrosse
Nate Easter, La Plata
Easter, a senior, played a key role in the Warriors’ unbeaten run through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division league schedule and eventual 10-6 victory over North Point in the division championship game. Scored 29 goals, added 15 assists, collected 72 ground balls and won 56 of 68 [82 percent] face-offs.
Girls lacrosse
Iris Golden, McDonough
The senior was not only a prolific scorer for the SMAC Potomac Division champions, but also a dominant force in the face-off circle. Golden led the Rams with 30 goals this spring and capped her high school career by netting eight goals in the team’s 20-4 victory over La Plata in the SMAC Potomac Division Championship game. A three-sport star throughout her four years at McDonough, Golden was also the senior class valedictorian.
Boys tennis
Jason Haley, McDonough
Playing No. 1 singles for the Rams all season, the junior climbed through the boys bracket to capture the SMAC Potomac Division championship by defeating Jeffrey Leonard, 8-6. For good measure, Haley captured the 1A South Region II title and will be facing Ameer Rabee of Langley Park for the overall region title and a berth in next week’s state tournament at Wilde Lake High School in Howard County June 18-19.
Girls tennis
Isabella Hunt, La Plata
As the Warriors’ No. 1 singles player, Hunt emerged with the SMAC Potomac Division singles title at North Point on May 25 by defeating McDonough’s Emilie Farren, 8-3. The freshman will next look to ride her SMAC Potomac Division title success to a possible berth in the 2A State semifinals and finals at Wilde Lake High School in Howard County June 18-19. She is currently competing in the 2A South Region II tournament at North Point.
Boys track
Kroy Myers, North Point
The senior proved to be among the best sprinters in the SMAC Potomac Division throughout the abbreviated season and capped his senior season by capturing both the 100-meter (10.83) and the 200 (21.81) at the conference championship meet that his school hosted. Myer was also among the key member of several relays and played a big role in helping the Eagles’ boys capture the county team title.
Girls track
Shannon Short, North Point
A solid middle distance runner all spring, Short ascended to the head of the class by capturing both the 800 (2:35.63) and the 1,600 (5:54.92). Another in the long line of stout middle distance and longer distance runners for the Eagles, the senior played a key role in helping the North Point girls capture the SMAC Potomac Division championships that it hosted on May 25.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews