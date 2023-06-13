While the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have established themselves as the lone local professional baseball team in the region, the American Professional Baseball Players Association has established a Charles County chapter to help develop youth baseball in the area.

With a national membership approaching 50,000, the APBPA is looking to establish youth baseball teams ranging from 9-under through 17-under with each team managed by former professional baseball players, including former Baltimore Orioles prospect Barry Sheldon. Although his professional career ended 50 years ago, Sheldon is seeking to help the ABPBA make a foothold in Southern Maryland.


