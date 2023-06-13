While the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have established themselves as the lone local professional baseball team in the region, the American Professional Baseball Players Association has established a Charles County chapter to help develop youth baseball in the area.
With a national membership approaching 50,000, the APBPA is looking to establish youth baseball teams ranging from 9-under through 17-under with each team managed by former professional baseball players, including former Baltimore Orioles prospect Barry Sheldon. Although his professional career ended 50 years ago, Sheldon is seeking to help the ABPBA make a foothold in Southern Maryland.
"We're hoping to do whatever we can to help local businesses and local organizations work more closely together," Sheldon said. "We have an entire network of retired professional baseball players who are looking to help improve baseball in the area. They want to get kids to focus on the fundamentals and help in anyway they can."
In fact, the ABPBA's primary format is to help youth teams build from the ground up and remain committed to them throughout adulthood. Their national motto 'From cradle to career' includes providing players access to recruiting platforms, a five-tool camp for evaluations and scoring, development camps taught by pro ballplayers, national showcases of qualified athletes and player representation with ABPBA MLB agents.
Sheldon had been a dominant high school and his future as a major league prospect looked very bright until he suffered an injury that would later become commonly repaired through surgery. But Sheldon, who was 2-1 with a 3.68 earned run average with Bluefield in 1972, the Baltimore Orioles rookie league club, had the misfortune of suffering an arm injury before Tommy John surgery, named for the former Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees southpaw, became commonplace.
Sheldon was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the fifth round of the 1968 Major League Baseball draft and then was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the fifth round of the draft the following year. Sheldon had been a dominant pitcher at Batavia High School and attended Genesee Community College, which did not have a team, so he honed his skills pitching for amateur teams before being drafted.