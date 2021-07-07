While few high school graduates will have the chance to compete in their favorite sport in college, recent Huntingtown High School graduate Katy Przybocki will head to Hood College this fall with a chance to play women's soccer and women's lacrosse, and she will arrive at the Frederick school three credits shy of being a sophomore.
During a whirlwind, abbreviated fall and spring sports campaign, Przybocki was part of a Huntingtown girls' soccer team that went undefeated en route to capturing the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division championship, then played a key defensive role for the Hurricanes' girls' lacrosse team that went undefeated through the SMAC and 3A South region slate before suffering a 14-4 setback to eventual state champion Marriotts Ridge in the state semifinals.
Przybocki signed with Hood College for women's lacrosse back in November and at the time she was still pursuing the chance to play women's soccer for the school. In the meantime, Przybocki had been dual-enrolled at the College of Southern Maryland and she had attained nearly enough credits to head to Hood College this fall as an incoming sophomore.
"When I signed to play lacrosse I knew there was a chance to play soccer at Hood," said Przybocki, who graduated from Huntingtown with a 3.9 GPA and works part-time. "It wasn't until a club tournament that the soccer coach there had the chance to see me play and she offered me a chance to play for them this fall."
Przybocki has played soccer since her pre-kindergarten days and had always expressed an interest in continuing her playing days in college. She had also excelled on the lacrosse field as a defender and signed with Hood knowing she could step right onto the field as a midfielder or defender. During her senior season at Huntingtown she among the core group of seniors who enjoyed nearly perfect seasons for field hockey, soccer and lacrosse.
"We had so many seniors that had been playing together for four years and we won our SMAC Championships for field hockey and soccer," Przybocki said. "Then in lacrosse we had a great season and went undefeated in SMAC and until the state semis. Those games against Northern were so emotional and so intense. But having fans there for both games really added to it."
Huntingtown's setback to Marriotts Ridge in the 3A state semifinals proved to be the only loss for Przybocki and several Hurricanes seniors who played both field hockey and lacrosse or soccer and lacrosse. But that defeat hardly soured seasons that included intense, narrow victories over cross county rival Northern in soccer and lacrosse.
"Those games against Northern are always so emotional and so intense," said Przybocki, who plans to major in accounting at Hood. "Having fans there for those games this spring made it that much more emotional. Just being able to have fall and spring seasons my senior year really meant a lot to me and the other seniors. Field hockey and soccer both went undefeated and lacrosse nearly went undefeated."