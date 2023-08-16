Inside the stuffy Leonardtown High School gymnasium on Tuesday afternoon when the Raiders' volleyball team conducted its second full practice in preparation for Friday's round robin scrimmages at Northern, nearly three hours of conditioning helped produce a season's worth of chemistry.

Two years removed from its first region title and 4A state championship final berth, the Leonardtown High School volleyball team will head into the upcoming campaign with virtually its entire starting lineup back from last year's rebuilt, SMAC championship squad. Tuesday's practice perhaps validated some of the goals longtime coach Steve Correll and senior outside hitter Julia Mattingly have for the upcoming campaign.


  

