Players from the Leonardtown High School varsity, near court, and junior varsity cover both courts on Tuesday afternoon when the Raiders held their second practice prior to this Friday's scrimmage at Northern.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Leonardtown High School senior Bella Graves prepares to serve as the defending SMAC champion Raiders ended Tuesday's practice with a brief, intra-squad scrimmage.
Leonardtown High School volleyball players huddle prior to the start of a brief, intra-squad game at the end of Tuesday's practice as the Raiders prepare for their SMAC title defense this fall.
Inside the stuffy Leonardtown High School gymnasium on Tuesday afternoon when the Raiders' volleyball team conducted its second full practice in preparation for Friday's round robin scrimmages at Northern, nearly three hours of conditioning helped produce a season's worth of chemistry.
Two years removed from its first region title and 4A state championship final berth, the Leonardtown High School volleyball team will head into the upcoming campaign with virtually its entire starting lineup back from last year's rebuilt, SMAC championship squad. Tuesday's practice perhaps validated some of the goals longtime coach Steve Correll and senior outside hitter Julia Mattingly have for the upcoming campaign.
"We've only had two practices thus far, but I'm already liking what I'm seeing from this group of girls," said Correll, now in his 26th season with the Raiders' varsity team and 30th with the program overall. "We have five seniors this year and we have a little competition among them for the libero, which is a good thing. The competition only makes them better."
Mattingly, along with fellow seniors Morgan Johnson, E.A. Childs, Carleigh Thayer and Bella Graves and sophomore setter Kendall Wathen, will officially begin a quest for the SMAC title on Sept. 6 against McDonough before traveling to Huntingtown on Sept. 11. She is eager to see how the Raiders can build upon last season's success.
"One thing about this group of girls is that we have great chemistry," said Mattingly, who plans to go to the University of Akron for women's lacrosse and to major in bio-medicine. "Our goals are still as high as they were last year. We want to win SMAC, region and play for the state title."
Leonardtown reached the 4A state title two years ago with a senior-laden group that featured outside hitter and SMAC player of the year Sam Newton, only to fall in straight sets to Arundel. Last year the revamped Raiders won the SMAC title by upending Huntingtown, but their bid for a second straight region title was thwarted by visiting South River of Anne Arundel County.
"Last year was a little disappointing," Correll said. "We were playing really well heading into the playoffs, then it seemed like everything just went wrong at once. But this group of girls has already put that behind them and they're focused on winning SMAC and regionals again. If you don't have those goals, what's the point of playing?"