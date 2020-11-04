Following a prep career at North Point High School where she excelled in the classroom, the swimming pool and on the track for the Eagles, University of Pittsburgh sophomore Mya Rivenburg earned an ROTC scholarship to attend the Atlantic Coast Conference school.
Initially, Rivenburg expected that she would forego her athletic career to focus on academics and her budding role in the ROTC, but she opted to try out for the cross country team as a walk-on this fall.
Rivenburg expected that the venture would be short-lived, but after a brief tryout period she discovered that she earned a spot on the team and later competed in the Panthers' meet Oct. 16 against West Virginia University where she was 12th among 17 Pitt female runners.
"During my tryout weeks I had a chance to train with Galen Miller, who is a junior on the team," Rivenburg said. "She was very helpful in giving me some advice while I was in my tryout period. I would have never made the team without her help. When the coach told me that I had made the team it really caught me by surprise initially. I really didn't expect to make the team as a walk-on."
During her high school career at North Point, Rivernburg competed for the Eagles' cross country team in the fall, swam during the winter and thrived in distance events during the outdoor track season.
In high school, swimming was clearly her primary sport where she was named to the All-SMAC team and was chosen Charles County female swimmer of the year twice.
"Mya had a lot riding on her when she ran cross country for me," said North Point High School cross country, boys' basketball and girls lacrosse coach Jimmy Ball. "She was basically asked to be the leader of the team from the time she was a freshman. That's a lot of pressure on one person. She always practiced hard and trained hard and she ran well for me."
Ball was not surprised to hear that Rivenburg had earned a spot on the Pitt cross country team nor that she had run well in her first division-I varsity meet. In fact, Ball expects that his former runner will fare well in her next two seasons with the Panthers.
"It's very difficult to make any Division I varsity team as a walk-on," Ball said. "But I think she's the first one our program has ever had. She was a very good swimmer here, but I wasn't sure if she would run in college or pursue swimming. The fact that she made the team as a walk-on is a testament to her work ethic. I think she'll only continue to get better her junior and senior seasons up there."
Rivenburg, who competed in the condensed Prince-Mont Swim League season this past summer as a member/coach for the Bannister Swim Team, had initially expected to forgo all athletics to focus on ROTC. But her workouts on the cross country team have actually been even more beneficial to her role within the ROTC and Rivenburg expects she will compete for at least the next two seasons.
"When I accepted the ROTC scholarship, I knew that I would not be able to swim at Pitt," Rivenburg said. "But after swimming this summer, I felt like I was still in good enough shape to run cross country. But when I approached the coach about trying to make the team as a walk-on, I really wasn't expecting to make the team. So, being able to make the team and then compete in an actual varsity meet was something I never seriously imagined."