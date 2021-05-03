As the lone senior on the Thomas Stone High School softball team, Cougars' ace Jamie Roberts has already grown accustomed to leading by example, both in the circle and at the plate.
Last Friday afternoon in Stone's 8-4 victory over Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division rival North Point, Roberts limited the visiting Eagles to four unearned runs and delivered two of the game's biggest hits. She led off the home half of the first with a solo home run then in the bottom of the third she added a grand slam to her resume to give the Cougars ample breathing room.
"I love to hit," said Roberts, who also plays for the Virginia Glory U-18 Travel team and has committed to Frostburg University for softball this fall. "I spend a lot of time on hitting. Honestly, I felt like all my pitches were working [against North Point]. Just being able to be out here playing again means so much. It was difficult not being able to play last spring."
Roberts enjoyed a breakthrough season as a freshman for the Cougars then came right back as a sophomore to be the Stone ace. Of course, last spring Roberts and her teammates were sidelined by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that nixed the entire spring sports season across the state. But she remained active playing for the Virginia Glory and this summer she will make trips to California and Colorado for tournaments.
"I'm looking forward to playing in those big tournaments this summer," said Roberts, who yielded four unearned runs against North Point and has already signed with Frostburg University for softball. "We'll face some of the best teams in the county, especially when we go to California. It was difficult not playing last spring, but I always continued to work on my pitching and my hitting."
With Roberts being the lone senior on a youthful Cougars' squad this spring, Thomas Stone softball coach Joe Cheseldine knows that her effectiveness in the circle and at the plate in the key to the team's potential berth in the Charles County Championship game on May 25. Only the top two teams in each spring sport will advance to the title tilt in Charles County.
"One thing about Jamie is she's always looking to get better," Cheseldine said. "I think she's the best pitcher in Charles County. She's also one of the best hitters in the county. Our team around her is very young and teams are going to test us defensively. Most teams won't be able to hit Jamie, so they're going to start bunting. She's going to be able to pitch through any situation, so defensively we have to back her up."