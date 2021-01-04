Last Wednesday evening marked the end of the Rosecroft Raceway fall meet and the Maryland five-eighths mile oval had plenty of offer during that span even if fans were not permitted to attend any of the live races.
Certainly garnering top billing was the fifth renewal of the $100,000 Potomac Pace for free-for-all pacers. Bettor's Wish (Dexter Dunn), runner-up in the $500,000 Breeders Crown Open and later hero of the $340,000 TVG Final at the Meadowlands in New Jersey, was made the 1-5 favorite in the Potomac but he was handed a stunning defeat.
After Stars Align (Corey Callahan) carved out wicked fractions of 25.2, 52.4 and 1:19.3 for the first three calls, Bettor's Wish swept past the leader and Backstreet Shadow (Tim Tetrick) to gain command turning for home. But he was overhauled in the lane by 15-1 outsider Leonidas A (Austin Siegelman), who gave his driver and trainer Sheena McIheney the biggest victories of their career when he nailed the odds-on choice in 1:48 flat, the second-fastest mile in the 71-year history of the track.
There were also a bevy of superb performances from present and future stars in the various Maryland Sire Stakes eliminations and finals, but the highlight of the season was delivered by Yall Beneath Me (Russell Foster) who captured the $45,000 Maryland Sire Stakes final for three-year-old colt & gelding trotters in 1:53.2 to establish a new stakes and all-age track record for trotters.
Nearly each week Rosecroft offered a $12,000 Open events primarily for Maryland-owned pacers and trotters. While Judge Bob was the dominant force in the Open trot, the Open events for pacing males and pacing fillies and mares offered a number of different winners. Precision Blue Chip recorded the most wins in the Open for boys and was later named champion pacer of the fall meet for owner-trainer Courtney Brooks.
On the closing night card, Rosecroft hosted the $20,000 Maryland Invitational for older pacers, the $20,000 Maryland Distaff for pacing fillies and mares and the $20,000 Maryland Trotting Derby.
In the Maryland Invitational, Admiral Ballsy left to secure good early position behind Rocktavius initially, quarter moved to command, shook off pressure from Precision Blue Chip through the far turn then held safe the late, inside bid of Rocktavius for a neck score in 1:51.3. It was the third win of the meet for the four-year-old Captaintrecherous gelding owned and trained by Richard Malone, Jr., with his fastest being a 1:49.4 score on Oct. 18 with Roberts in the bike.
One race earlier in the Maryland Trotting Derby, Judge Bob (Roberts) gained command soon after the start, strolled by the half in 59 flat and edged clear from the pocket-sitting Whiskeyinmywater (John Wagner) for a two-length score in 1:56.1. It was the eighth win in 24 starts on the year for Judge Bob, who also garnered the title as champion trotter of the meet for trainer Megan Roberts.
Then one race earlier in the Maryland Distaff, Auntmilly'smartini (Sean Bier) rallied second over and widest of all despite being parked the entire mile for a length score over Breadcrumb Income (Brian Burton) in 1:53.1. Owned and trained by Brittany Bounds, Auntmilly'smartini gave her owner-trainer the biggest victory of her career and was one of four winners on the card for Bier.
Also on the closing night card, Roberts clinched the driving title with his second 'hat trick' of the week and Arlene Cameron was recognized as the leading trainer with 33 winners, nearly twice as many as runner-up Megan Roberts. Judge Bob was honored as top trotter and Precision Blue Chip edged Rocktavius and Admiral Ballsy for the title of champion pacer of the fall meet.
Last April marked the 35th anniversary of the world record dead heat between George S (Walter Case, Jr.) and On The Road Again (Buddy Gilmour, Jr.) in a leg of the Graduate Series. George S and On The Road Again hit the wire together in 1:54.4, at the time the fastest dead heat ever on a half-mile track. That event is also widely considered the "greatest race" in the long history of the oval, initially one-half mile from 1949-1988.
Following a relatively short break, Rosecroft will kick off its 2021 winter-spring season on Sunday, Jan. 17 and continue two nights each week through May 26. The track will offer live racing on Sunday and Wednesday evenings with first race post time at 7:15 p.m. each night. There will be no live racing on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 7) or Easter Sunday (April 4), with a Monday, April 5 card being offered instead.